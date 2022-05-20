From Losing 20 Kg To Doing Pilates: Kangana Ranaut Gave 'Dhaakad' Fitness Inspiration To Her Fans

Kangana Ranaut is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Here are times when she gave her fans some fitness inspiration.

Known for her dedication and hard work, Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular actors in the industry. Not only has she given remarkable performances, but she is also not afraid of going that extra mile to make any movie a hit. As the actress from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is making news for her upcoming movie 'Dhaakad,' we look at times when the actor doled out some serious fitness inspiration. Scroll down to know more.

The Time When Kangana Ranaut Lost 20 Kilos

For her movie Thalaivii, Kangana had gained 20 kg but shed the extra kilos in no time. She shared a picture on Instagram showing drastic weight loss. She shared her journey and captioned the post, "Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and losing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body I have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself."

Kangana: The Pilates Girl

Namrata commended Kangana's gym dedication and uploaded her Pilates training video. By continuing her growth, she indicated that the actor was exercising hard and getting stronger and fitter. Namrata narrated the high-definition video. "A glimpse of #PilatesGirl Kangana Ranaut training hard and smart on the Reformer. Well done Kangana! Getting stronger and fitter each day," Namrata captioned the power-packed workout video.

The exercise is named after its founder, Joseph Pilates, and focuses on appropriate postural alignment, core strength, and muscle balance. Most Pilates moves, including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge, and the criss-cross, can be performed at home by beginners without the use of a reformer. Reformers are exercise devices that improve core stability as well as proper postural alignment in those who use them.

Ace The Morning Routine Like The "Queen"

Sharing a video of her workout with celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, Kangana shared a glimpse of her workout session. She shared a photo of her story with the message, "Morning exercise with one and only @namratapurohit." Check out the post right here:

Squats It Is!

Throwback to this old post by Kangana's fitness trainer in which Kangana is seen doing dumbbell sumo squat with shoulder press. Check out the post here:

This exercise is perfect for your posture, helps you build a strong core, good for flexibility and balance. It has a lot of benefits, but it is not an easy exercise. So, ask a fitness expert before including this exercise in your workout routine.

