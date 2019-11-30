Shedding weight is one thing but losing belly fat is a whole different saga. Belly fat is stubborn and more difficult to get rid of. The reason behind this is that while most fat remain over the muscles, belly fat combines with the stomach muscles and accumulates in small pockets in the stomach. This is why, tricks that work for fats in any other part of the body are ineffective in case of belly fats. But it is not an impossible task. There are some simple exercises for losing belly fat that you can try at home. These exercises include 90-degree static press, crunches, twist crunches,bicycle exercise,leg circle,plank and back extension. These workouts focus on stomach and abdominal exercise and when combined with a healthy diet can help reduce belly fat. Here is a video that shows how to perform these and the specific benefits of performing each exercise.

Fitness has a close association with your waistline. While a toned tummy reflects how fit you are, it is not the only yardstick of your fitness levels. There are a variety of factors that contribute to your overall health and wellness. The size of your belly is only one among those factors. However, a lot of misconceptions surround belly fat in term of losing it, its health impacts, so on and so forth. Losing belly fat not only gives you a perfect waistline, but it also has numerous health benefits such as reducing the risk of diabetes, cardiac ailments, osteoporosis, so on and so forth. So, it is necessary to start working hard to shed belly fat. But before you start your flat belly journey, it is important to get rid of the myths that surround the size of your belly.

Myth: Crunches will give you a flat tummy

Fact: True, that crunches are an effective form of workout for your abdominal region, but in order to lose belly fat, you need to work hard to shed your overall body weight. In a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, the researchers revealed that abdominal exercises such as crunches did not have any effect on the weight of the participants. The study took a look at 24 individuals who were aged between 18 and 40 years. According to experts in the field of fitness and wellness, you should combine strength training with high intensity cardio session to get positive results.

Myths: Green tea curbs belly fat

Fact: Green tea is one of the best antioxidants and it can help you bolster your metabolism. But you must not look at it as a magic potion to lose belly fat. You need to focus on other areas of your diet in order to get the desired outcome. Experts suggest that green tea is more effective in your weight loss mission if it is taken as a supplement to a healthy diet and fitness regimen.

Myth: Working out gives you the liberty to eat whatever you want

Fact: Just like green tea or crunches alone will not do the trick for you, working out without keeping an eye on what you eat will also not help your weight loss mission. Here, the saying ‘you are what you eat’ fits perfectly. According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, having an unhealthy diet plan will make losing belly fat difficult for you, even if you lead an active lifestyle including high-intensity workouts.

Myth: Eating less will help you shed belly fat

Fact: When you are on a weight loss diet, it is important to manage your portions. However, if you think that you will be able to lose belly fat by drastically cutting down food from your diet, then you are wrong. In fact, it will slow down your metabolism which will make losing weight difficult for you. Since everyone has a different body type and mechanism, it is important that you consult a nutritionist and understand the amount of carbs, calories and fats your body needs in order to perform its daily tasks before deciding to cut down on your calories.

Myth: Eat small meals to get rid of that extra belly fat

Fact: You must’ve come across this statement a dozen times, but the fact of the matter is eating small meals at regular intervals will rob your body off its capacity to burn fat as a fuel. In a study published in the journal Obesity, it was noted that eating frequently throughout the day can lead to a surge in your hunger. In the study, participants were asked to double their frequency of meals from three to six (by cutting down the amount of food) per day and the results revealed a significant rise in their hunger and desire to eat which can put a brake to your mission of losing belly fat.

Myth: Sleep for 8 hours if you want to lose fat

Fact: Sleep is an important part of your weight loss mission, but more than the hours you sleep, it is the quality of your sleep that matters. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, poor quality and short shut-eye time can play a pivotal role in the development of belly fat. This is because when you are deprived of adequate sleep, you are more likely to opt for unhealthy eating habits which can lead to excess of belly fat. So, try to get a sound sleep rather than staying in bed for 8 hours.

Myth: Caffeine helps you reduce belly fat

Fact: That cup of coffee that you gulp down every morning gives you an energy boost, but it will not help you get the waistline you are dreaming of. While a couple of cups of coffee can be beneficial for your health, going overboard with this caffeinated drink can lead to weight gain. Several studies have mentioned that too much caffeine can increase cortisol levels inside your body which can cause fat storage around your abdominal region. In a study which featured in the journal Psychosomatic Medicine, the researchers noted that those who are suffering from diseases like depression (linked to extreme exposure to cortisol) are more likely to have excessive amounts of abdominal fat than those who have low levels of cortisol.