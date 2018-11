It will revitalise your body and keep you highly energised through the day. ©Shutterstock.

Many people offer prayer to the Sun God and one such practice of offering prayer to this ultimate source of light and energy is known as Sun Salutation or Surya Namaskar. Sun Salutation consists of 12 different postures. One needs to practise this asana early in the morning at the time of sunrise. It will revitalise your body and keep you highly energised through the day. However, if you start this pose during the dusk, it will help you unwind. You should do Surya Namaskar on an empty stomach. Start by doing six rounds of Sun Salutation every day. Gradually, increase it to 13. Do this pose at a fast pace to get the benefits of a cardiovascular exercise.

What is the science behind Surya Namaskar?

The regular practice of Surya Namaskar enhances your solar plexus, which increases your intuitive abilities and creativity. The solar plexus chakra is one such energy centre which is located just above our navel and below the breastbone (a long flat bone located at the centre of the chest). It is believed to be related to the Sun. The yoga branch of alternative medicine identifies various chakras or energy centres in our body.

What are the benefits of Sun Salutation?

Helps to builds concentration: A few rounds of this yoga pose will calm the mind of your child and help her focus better. It will also increase her endurance power during an examination, by reducing the feeling of restlessness and anxiety. A 5-year-old can start doing Surya Namaskar every day.

Helps to enhance body balance: Regular practice of this pose improves your muscle flexibility and increases body balance.

Helps to promote weight loss: It works on almost every muscle group of your body in the form of intensive physical exercise, thus it is beneficial for weight loss. You can watch the extra pounds disappear when you increase the number of rounds a day. The stretches and bends of Sun Salutation help you to lose flab evenly.

Helps to improves your hair: Sun Salutation prevents hair loss by improving blood circulation to the scalp. Proper blood circulation improves hair growth, nourishes the scalp and prevents greying of hair. It also keeps your skin radiant and prevents wrinkles by relieving stress.