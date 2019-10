You can easily lose weight if you put your mind to it. You don’t have to follow any fad diets and starve yourself. Nor do you have to feel deprived and sad. All you have to do is make a few lifestyle changes and you can lose weight. This kind of weight loss is gradual, and you may lose your excess kilos over a long period of time. But this also means that the weight you lose remains lost.

So, what do you do for permanent weight loss? Let us take a look at a few changes that you can introduce to your life to achieve your weight loss goal.

Control portion size

Reduce your food intake by half. And, don’t go for second helpings. Be strict with yourself about this. Soon your stomach will get used to this new eating habit. You will see that you were eating even after you were full. If you see that cutting down on portion size is making you feel deprived, use a smaller plate for your meals. It will make you feel that you are consuming more than what you actually are. This will help you lose weight and keep it off permanently.

Keep your phone and tab away when you eat

Keep technology away from your dinner table. If you eat while working or talking on your phone, you usually don’t realise how much you are eating. This can make you overeat without realising it. So, next time you eat and at all meal time hereafter, make it a habit to keep your phone and tab away before eating. Also, don’t eat while you are sitting at your computer. By making this change you can lose weight significantly.

Chew, chew and chew some more

Take your time when you chew your food. Savour the taste and texture in your mouth. Contemplate on the flavour. This way you will take more time to finish your meal. Keep a gap between each bite. This will give your brain time to process the feeling of satiety. When you eat fast, you actually eat more that you require. This is because your brain has no time between your bites to signal the feeling of satiety to your mind. This makes you overeat and gain weight.

Get a good night’s sleep

You must sleep for at least 7 to 9 hours every night if you want to lose weight. This is very important because your fat storing and releasing hormones are regulated by sleep. Sleep deprivation will lead to hormonal imbalance and this will definitely cause weight loss. It can cause cravings and make you eat unhealthy foods. And, if this happens, you will obviously gain weight.

Eat like a king for breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is essential not only for health but also for weight loss. A good and nutritious breakfast will keep you full for longer. As a result, you will not have hunger cravings for the rest of the day. So, when you start your day in the morning, eat like a king to attain your weight loss goals.