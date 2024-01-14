Food Toxins: How To Identify And Eliminate Them?

Cooking and minimizing smoke can reduce PAHs.

Avoid these food toxins to transform your health and prevent it from other health problems.

People often get worried about food items that contain chemicals or toxins that are artificially added to them but still, they are used repeatedly by people as they are unaware of the harm these food items can inflict on them. It is essential to note that some food items show their toxicity only when they are consumed repeatedly. With constant and regular high intake can aggravate the situation. Mostly, processed foods, seed oils processed meats, and extremely sugared products contain high toxins. So, just avoid taking them so frequently. Here is a list of some food toxins that should be avoided at all costs.

Artificial Trans Fats

Hydrogenated unsaturated oils used in processed foods were banned in the U.S. from January 2020. Studies show artificial trans fats cause inflammation and harm heart health. Naturally occurring trans fats in some animal-based foods have different health effects.

Bisphenol A And Similar Compounds

BPA, once found in plastic containers and can linings, can mimic estrogen, potentially disrupting hormone function. Studies link BPA exposure to reproductive issues, increased cancer risk, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. BPA-free alternatives exist, but caution is advised as similar compounds like bisphenol S may have comparable effects.

Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)

PAHs, arising from burning organic material, are found in grilled or smoked meats and various processed foods. Associated with an increased risk of breast, kidney, colon, and prostate cancer. Cooking methods like braising or slow cooking and minimizing smoke can reduce PAHs in grilled meats.

Coumarin In Cinnamon

Coumarin, found in certain types of cinnamon, is linked to cancer and liver damage at high doses. Ceylon cinnamon, with lower coumarin levels, is a recommended alternative.

Added Sugars

High-fructose sugars, especially in excess, are linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, fatty liver disease, and cancer. Some suggest the addictive properties of processed foods with added sugars due to sugar's impact on dopamine release. Limiting sugar-sweetened beverages and occasional consumption of processed snacks and desserts is advised.

Mercury In Fish

Certain deep-sea fish can contain high levels of mercury, a neurotoxin harmful to the brain and nerves. Accumulation occurs through the food chain, with larger fish having higher mercury levels. Pregnant women, breastfeeding women, and young children are at higher risk. Choosing low-mercury fish like salmon, pollock, herring, and catfish is recommended to limit exposure.