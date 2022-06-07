5 Food Safety Tips To Easily Maintain At Home

World Food Safety Day 2022

WORLD FOOD SAFETY DAY 2022: Never leave your food alone; always make sure you keep the food item covered with the lid-utensil.

Safety of food is not only the concern of an hour but also the essential requirement to attain life. Hence, this year the theme of World Food Safety Day is "Safer food, better health". The main agenda of the food sector would focus on how safer food may promote well-being and health, not only for humans but also for animals and the environment. How our food systems need to improve so that we can grow, trade, and eat healthy and nutritious food will also be discussed. This year, like in prior years, the restaurant industry will build the structure of their approach so that they would serve safer and better food to their patrons. Safe food is an essential guarantor of good health.

But on the other hand, unsafe foods cause many diseases and contribute to poor infectious diseases and mental illness. Therefore, always have a balanced diet and ensure safe food tips to avoid this. Chef Ravi Kumar Ghagat, Pllatos Air Bar, Vasant Kunj, shares five food safety tips which everyone can easily maintain at their home.

Regularly cleanliness of food counters and cooking apparatuses. Wash fruits and vegetables with food sanitiser or simply with plain clean water. Wash hands in warm, sudsy water for no less than 20 seconds. One can do this when contacting food as well. Hot water will wash your cutting sheets, dishes, forks, spoons, blades, and ledges. Do this in the wake of working with every food item. Rinse soil products, not wash meat, poultry, fish, or eggs. If water sprinkles from the sink during the washing time, it can spread bacteria. Clean the tops on canned merchandise before opening. Discrete (Keep Apart): Hush up about crude food sources. Microbes can spread starting with one food and then onto the next. Keep crude meat, poultry, fish, and eggs from different food sources. Do this in your shopping basket, packs, and fridge. Do not reuse marinades utilized on crude food varieties except if you heat them to the point of boiling first. Use a unique cutting board or plate for crude food sources only.

Put food varieties in the ice chest or cooler somewhere around 2 hours after cooking or purchasing from the store. Please do this in about 1 hour on the off chance it is 90 degrees or more blazing outside. Cooking: Food sources need to get hot and remain hot. Heat kills microorganisms; hence one should cook to safe temperatures fish at 145 F and chicken at 160 F. Also, use a food thermometer if necessary.

Food sources need to get hot and remain hot. Heat kills microorganisms; hence one should cook to safe temperatures fish at 145 F and chicken at 160 F. Also, use a food thermometer if necessary. Defrosting: Never defrost food by basically removing it from the refrigerator. Instead, defrost food in the fridge. Under cold water. In the microwave. Marinate food sources in the cooler.

Follow these five stages to assist with protecting you and your loved ones from today onwards. Wishing you a healthy and happy World Food Safety Day. Stay Safe! Stay healthy!