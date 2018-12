Runners, beware! Running during cold weather can give a tough time. You will have to take all those necessary precautions while running to make sure that you can be safe. You should warm and cool down as well. So, here are few tips which you should bear in mind.

You should stay motivated and set goals

You should set smaller goals while running. You should have a realistic goal and try and work towards your goal. If you are a beginner, avoid going overboard. Take it slowly and gradually, Do not rush. Also, see to it that you talk to your trainer if you require any running tips. By setting goals, you will be able to achieve your target and stay fit and fine. Hence, to do so, you should aim to run for non-stop for 15 minutes. Then, you should slowly increase the target and the time. So, don’t tax your body. You can take your own time.

You should wear the right shoes

Wearing those wrong shoes can lead to injury. You will not be able to run properly if you invest in the wrong pair of shoes. You can take your expert’s help while picking appropriate that shoe for you. Furthermore, those wrong shoes can invite leg pain as well. So, just know your size and be comfortable in your shoes.

You should wear appropriate clothes

You should opt for layers while running in the cold weather. Wearing, tights, under your shorts, or opting for a tracksuit can be helpful. You can also go for a waterproof jacket which can be beneficial for you while running. Avoid wearing heavy clothes. Moreover, you can also opt for gloves to keep you warm.

You should take care while running after dark

If you plan to do so. Then, you should ensure your safety. Yes, you have heard it right! Avoid wearing dark clothes, wear bright clothes while running so that you are visible. Choose safer areas. So, be sure of the location you are going for.

You should warm up and cool down as well

A warm-up session will help you to keep injuries at bay. But, during those chilly months, your body will take some time to warm up. Be gentle while doing so. Also, while cooling down you should take it easy, try and walk for some time and you will surely be able to get positive results.