Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who gained fame in Bollywood through films like ‘Yarrian’ and ‘De De Pyaar De’, has become quite popular these days. This gorgeous beauty, who made her acting debut with a Kannada movie in 2009, has excelled a lot in her career due to her talent and acting skills. Despite of her busy professional life, the actress is a fitness freak and never ever misses her gym sessions. This is probably the secret behind her healthy and glowing skin.

Rakul loves to be active and follows a strict fitness and diet routine. Recently, a leading website quoted her as saying, “My brain doesn’t work until my muscles are pumped from some form of exercise. Staying active comes naturally to me.” This shows that Rakul is an ardent follower of fitness routine. Not convinced yet? See yourself:

This 28-year-old actress doesn’t run behind a zero size figure and believes in healthy weight management. She has recently become an entrepreneur and owns a F45 gym franchise. She wishes to inform people how being healthy can positively impact their life. The actress was quoted saying, “The way we wash our face every day to remove dirt, in the same way, we should wash the toxic substances from the body. I am a person who enjoys exercising, it is not a burden to me. I enjoy the whole process of sweating.” Rakul works out 6 days a week. Here we tell you the key to her super-svelte figure.

Rakul Preet Singh absolutely loves doing aerial yoga, weight training, and stretching. Here are how these exercises can benefit you.

Aerial yoga

Also known as anti-gravity yoga, aerial yoga includes the use of yoga swing or hammock. It allows people to perform postures that may not be ordinarily performed on the yoga mat. This originated in New York. It is a modern yoga asana which is basically a combination of Pilates, dance and yoga. It is a total body workout that includes almost all the body parts. This is what helps in toning and strengthening of muscles.

If you want to improve your flexibility, you can practice this exercise. It helps you move freely while being suspended in the air. This releases tension in the bones and muscles, thus increasing your body’s flexibility. It also strengthens your core muscles and increases flexibility of your spine and shoulder. The stretches and movements involved in aerial yoga can potentially improve your digestion and treat constipation. Moreover, this exercise has beauty benefits too. Performing it on a daily basis can combat ageing and detoxify your circulatory system. This is how it helps in delaying the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

Weight training

Also known as strength training, weight training is a physical activity that is designed to improve your muscular fitness by exercising a specific muscle or muscle group against external resistance, says the American Heart Association. Here the resistance can be free-weights, weight machines, or your own body weight. Weight training makes you fit and strong. According to a research published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, practicing strength training regularly can potentially protect your bone and increase your muscle mass.

Performing it just for 30 minutes twice a week can improve your functional performance. If you are looking to shed those extra kilos, this is the best form of exercise for you. Earlier it was believed that strength training cannot help in weight loss as it increases your resting metabolism. However, later the myth was debunked by scientists themselves. According to a research published in the journal Obesity, performing weight training on a daily basis can help you lose weight more than aerobic exercises like running, cycling, walking, swimming etc.

It also improves your balance, posture and coordination. Additionally, if you are suffering chronic diseases like asthma, it can be an effective treatment. Weight training is known as an effective chronic disease management. Performing it daily can make your body release endorphins hormone, which is known to decide your mood.

According to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, strength training can have a positive impact on your brain, and it can improve your mood. It is associated with some cardiovascular benefits as well. Muscle-strengthening physical activity helps improve blood pressure. If you want to reduce your risk of developing hypertension and heart diseases, perform weight training twice weekly along with some moderate intensity activities.

Stretching

Flexibility is crucial for your overall health. And stretching helps you achieve that. It can potentially improve your mobility. Doing it on a daily basis can increase your range of motion. Also, you can practice it to improve your performance in other physical activities. Doing it every day can improve your blood circulation and shorten your recovery time.

If you are suffering from muscle soreness, stretching can reduce that too. Muscle imbalance is a common problem these days. It can lead to poor posture. According to a study published in The Journal of Physical Therapy Science, a combination of strength training and stretch can reduce musculoskeletal pain and encourage proper alignment, thus improving your body posture. You may have experienced muscle tightness due to physical and emotional stress. Stretching can, in fact, ease your muscle tension.

Performing it daily can give you a mental break and calm you down. Stretching helps you delay the onset of fatigue by ensuring oxygen is efficiently flowing through your blood, thereby increasing your endurance. Moreover, engaging yourself in prolonged stretching can help in reducing the level of bad cholesterol in the body.