KL Rahul’s on and off field routine is surely an inspiration for people. He often takes to his Instagram account to tell people about the fitness routine he is currently following.

People look up to cricketers and Bollywood celebrities for fashion and fitness inspiration. KL Rahul’s on and off field routine is surely an inspiration for people. He often takes to his Instagram account to tell people about the fitness routine he is currently following. He mostly posts video of his workout regime so that his followers can better understand how, and which exercise, he is performing. He is a perfect example of how much discipline and rigorous workout goes on behind the current success of the Indian cricket team. Here are some of the exercises he has posted on his Instagram account.

Battle rope



Battle rope is perhaps the most misunderstood workout tool. People don’t use battle ropes as it takes up a lot of energy and mess up the shoulder. Besides, you don’t really achieve anything significant other than looking good. But the truth is, battle ropes, if used correctly, can provide you with an effective full-body workout. There are plenty of different exercises you can perform with battle ropes to burn calories and improve your conditioning.

The most common way of using battle ropes is vertical alternating waves. This exercise is considered to be a gold standard exercise for improving a person’s brain health. Apart from burning off calories and improving physical health, this exercise can also connect the central nervous standpoint, a peripheral nervous standpoint and a musculoskeletal and circulatory standpoint in the brain. To perform this activity, whole-brain connection (your right and left hemispheres, your upper cognitive and lower limbic systems) is required.

Leg press

View this post on Instagram One day at a time. 💪🏽 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Dec 12, 2018 at 11:18pm PST

Leg press exercise stimulates and develops the quadriceps (vastus lateralis, vastus medialis, vastus intermedius and the rectus femoris), hamstrings and gluteus muscles in the body. If you are suffering from balance issues or recovering from an injury, the leg press is the way to go. What is important to note is that it may seem like a simple exercise, but it is not. Performing it incorrectly can lead to leg collapse.

Yoga

Being a cricketer requires as much mental strength as physical and what is a better exercise for this than yoga? Try yoga and break the monotony of lifting weights and running on a treadmill. This is an integral part of KL Rahu’s workout regime.

Swimming

View this post on Instagram Mandatory Monday Blues Picture. 🙂👑 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Oct 1, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

Swimming is a low-impact workout. This is helpful in building strength, boosting cardiovascular health and burning off extra calories. Often considered to be a type of aerobic workout, the benefits of swimming as a workout range from toning muscles to shaping mental health. According to a 12- week study at the National Institute of Health, (NIH), USA, dementia patients who swam showed improvement in their mental state and mood. Swimming is also a great way of distracting yourself from negative thoughts and relieving stress and anxiety.