Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has been guiding the world about fitness with her numerous Instagram posts. But it turns out that she has taken a more direct route this time when it came to her friend Alia Bhatt. Katrina Kaif recently posted a video on her Instagram account, which showed her training Alia Bhat when the latter’s trainer was on leave. Usually, we only hear news about fights between the ladies of Bollywood. It is good to see Katrina helping out her colleague. So, what is the secret behind her fabulous fitness? In a recent cover interview with GQ India, she revealed the secrets behind her perfectly sculpted body.

FITNESS REGIME FOLLOWED BY KATRINA KAIF

In the interview, she stated that it’s not about what she does but about the dedication with which she does it. She works out six days a week for at least 45 minutes despite her extremely busy schedule. We can find the proof of her dedication on her Instagram feed, which shows how, and which exercises, she performs.

Strength training

Strength training is not exclusive to bulking up biceps or getting six packs. It also helps tone the body muscles, improve bone health, increase metabolism, control body fat percentage and decrease the risk of injury. Strength training is a key component of overall health and fitness for everyone.

Pilates

Awed by her dance moves? Say hello to Pilates. Katrina believes in Pilates as a means of improving her flexibility, balance and core. While Pilates exercises may look easy, performing them requires immense core strength and focus. Pilates workout does not favour a specific side of the body but keeps both the sides of the body balanced. This provides better balance and coordination.

Yoga

Katrina has been practicing yoga for quite some time now as it provides her with physical as well as mental benefits. The downfall of being a celebrity is the immense pressure and stress one has go through to survive. Yoga helps in managing that stress. A combination of mind and body workouts, yoga stimulates the production of happy hormones and promotes relaxation. It also builds up calmness in an individual, which helps him or her face stressful situations.

Combat training

Saying that Katrina Kaif is the most fearless female Bollywood actor would be an understatement. She performs her own stunts and trains rigorously for them. Her dedication to one 30 second scene proves that fitness for her is a way of living. Whether it is ‘Bang Bang’ or ‘Dhoom 3’, she has never turned her back from learning different types of martial arts. This has also contributed to her sculpted body.

Dancing

There is no secret that dancing is her favourite form of exercise. Whether it is contemporary, hip hop, jazz or funk, she loves and indulges in it. Dancing not only brings her joy, but also contributes to her incredible fitness. Dancing exercise has been linked to improving your heart health, weight management, improving bone strength, flexibility, agility and coordination.