Hrithik Roshan's usual workout routine is a combination of strength training, cardio and weights. You can also try doing the same.

While government officials are trying their best to flatten the COVID-19 curve, people are stuck at home because of lockdown. Most of them are dealing with stress and frustration as they’re not allowed to step out of their homes. Apart from taking a toll on your mental health, this can affect your physical well-being too. Amidst all this, many Bollywood celebs have been posting about their workout schedules on social media to inspire everyone to stay fit during quarantine.

Recently, actor Hrithik Roshan, in a detailed interview to a leading magazine, talked about his workout routine which doesn’t require him to go to a gym. He was quoted saying , “A gym where you find the motivation of watching others, equipment for all kinds of muscle groups is great. But the bottom line is if you have to work out, and there is no gym, then we follow the mantra that one does not need a gym to workout . I mean just the floor can be enough if you do a little search on all possible floor exercises! So no excuses.”

Hrithik further added,“These days I do a yoga stretching routine in the morning. Which takes about an hour. And my evening workout is circuit training combining 5-6 exercises which have weights, functional all included. My usual workout is a combination of strength training, cardio and weights.” The actor also stressed on the importance of maintaining a healthy diet to boost immunity.

Here, we reveal a few evening exercises inspired by Hrithik’s fitness regime. You can easily do these at your home. As Hrithik mentioned, you can combine cardio and weight-lifting. This will maximize the pace of your weight loss. Here’s how you can do it in your evening workout.

Get creative with combo exercises

Add time efficient exercises like multi-joint exercise and combination exercises to your fitness routine. They target multiple muscle groups and increase your heart rate. Try doing squats along with an overhead press or perform a front raise along with a lateral raise.

Include plyometrics in between sets

Including plyometrics in between the sets are a great option as they are quick bursts of movement which helps in increasing your heart rate. These include jump squats, mountain climbers and burpees.

Reduce resting period between repetitions

Don’t rest too much in between workouts. If in case you are doing 10 pushups with one minute of rest between sets, change to a 15 second rest to keep your heart rate up.

Keep changing your workout

The effect of cardio is most likely to show when the body adjusts to new stressors. Therefore, keep rotating between more repetitions of a lighter weight and fewer repetitions of a heavier weight. For example, if you normally perform 10 sets of one exercise before taking rest, try doing 20.If you normally do 10 sets of 10 kgs, consider doing five sets of 20 kgs.

Adding weightlifting to cardio

If you’ve decided to prioritize cardio exercises, you’ll want to work up to exercising 3-5 days per week for a combined minimum of 150 minutes of activity. As you increase your cardio, alternate upper and lower body-weight training routines 3-4 times per week to help you maximize your weight loss.