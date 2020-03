Fitness is important for overall well-being. It becomes all the more important in view of the restrictions on movement because of the coronavirus pandemic. So this is actually the perfect time to get back in shape for people who have been putting off exercising. You can tone your body and get washboard abs by doing some effective workouts in the comforts of your home. Here we reveal some workouts for men. Try these out to get the perfect abs. You need to exercise your core at least three times a week for this. There is no need to overdo it.

Most people make the mistake of thinking that situps and crunches are enough to get the perfect abs. But this is not true. Here, we bring the most effective workouts that will tine your core.

Hanging knee raise

This is a whole abdomen workout. It will make your stomach tight and flat. It also works the hip flexors, shoulders and biceps.

How to do it: Hold onto a bar with your palms facing away from you. Keep your arms shoulder-width apart and feet together. Bend your knees and hips and lift your thighs toward your chest. Now, slowly lower your legs back. Keep your core tight throughout. If you want a tougher challenge, lift your legs straight up so that your calves and thighs are parallel to the floor. Then pull your legs up till you almost touch your shins to the bar above you.

Planks

This workout will tone your core and also your spine. It improves posture and builds endurance.

How to do it: Get down on all four and support your weight on your toes and forearms. Your elbows must be at a 90-degree angle below your shoulders. Hold your palms together in front of you. Your neck, back and hips must form a straight line. Now roll onto your right side. Your entire weight must be on your right elbow and your left foot must be on top of your right foot. Lift your hips off the floor and keep your left hand at your waist. Hold this side position for 30 seconds. Then roll onto your left side keeping your body weight off the floor. Only your left foot and left elbow should be touching the floor now.