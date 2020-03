Brisk walking, swimming, housework like cleaning or gardening, running and cycling come under aerobic exercises as does any sporting activity. @Shutterstock

According to a recent study at the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, ‘individuals at risk for Alzheimer’s disease because of family history or genetic predisposition who engaged in six months of aerobic exercise training improved their brain glucose metabolism and higher-order thinking abilities. These improvements occurred in conjunction with increased cardiorespiratory fitness’. Brain Plasticity published this study.

It has been known for a long time that aerobic exercise can offer immense health benefits. Many researches also prove this. But what exactly is aerobic exercise?

What is aerobic exercise?

It is nothing but any activity that increases your heart rate. It gets your blood pumping and large muscle groups working. Sometimes, it is also called cardios. Brisk walking, swimming, housework like cleaning or gardening, running and cycling come under aerobic exercises as does any sporting activity.

How much is enough?

Half an hour of aerobic exercise is more than enough. You can log in 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week. Or alternatively, 75 minutes of vigorous activity will also do.

Benefits of aerobic exercise

This form of workout come with many benefits. It is great for cardiovascular health. It makes your heart strong and boosts circulation. Regular exercise will help you to control your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Asthma patients also stand to gain from this kind of exercise. They can perform it at their own pace and time. If you suffer from chronic pain, then these low-impact exercises are great for you. You can easily workout without any fear of aggravating your condition. It boosts immunity and boosts cognition too.

A cheaper alternative to fitness and health

The best thing about aerobic exercise is that you don’t need fancy equipment or expensive gym membership. You can do this easily on your own. You just need to have dedication and determination and everything will fall into place.