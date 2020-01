The New Year has arrived, and you are all set for big changes and new resolutions. This is a common trend. With the end of a year and the beginning of another, most people start making resolutions. Of course, it is another matter that most new year resolutions fizzle out before the first month of the year is over. People resolve to stop smoking, stop drinking, lose weight and be more disciplined. Many people also make fitness resolutions and resolve to be more fit and exercise more.

The reason most people are unable to stick to their resolutions because they don’t have any realistic plan on how to go about it. But if you know exactly how to ensure that you stick to your resolutions, it will be much easier. Let us take a look at a few fitness resolutions that you definitely need to stick to in 2020. This will ensure a healthy and fit life for you.

Go for a run

It may seem like a big deal but, when you get down to it, you will realise that it is actually very easy to run every day. Just take 15 minutes out from your busy day and go for a quick run across the bloc. If getting out is a problem, then you can start by running on the spot and then gradually moving out.

Do planks

Build your core by doing planks. This exercise form comes with many health benefits. It stretches you out and strengthens all your core muscles. You can also do this anywhere. It does not require any fancy equipment and can be performed at your convenience.

Walk some more

This is a fitness resolution that you need to stick to. This is easy but very necessary for overall fitness. Just walk for 30 minutes every day. It will rejuvenate your mind and keep your body fit. It also improves heart health and is a great way of dealing with diabetes. Moreover, it will help you lose weight.

Try morning workouts

It is always better to work out in the morning. This is a great fitness resolution. Then you are done for the day. It will also keep you energized and fresh the whole day. So, get up an hour early if required and try to make this a habit. You will soon get used to it and regret it if you miss a session.