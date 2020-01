Everyone dreams of a flat belly. But there always seems to be a bit of stubborn fat hanging on to your lower belly. This is the bane of almost every woman. Even rigorous exercising and strict food restrictions may sometimes, not be enough to get rid of this belly fat. Perfectly toned abs is not easy to achieve. You may have tried out those countless crunches and regular cardios. But to get those perfectly sculpted lower abs, you need to work on your hip flexors, legs and lower abdomen.

Here, we list the best exercises that will give you’re the lower abs of your dreams. For best results, you must do these exercises every day.

The reverse crunch

This is extremely effective and will tone your lower abs in no time. Lie down on the floor on your back. Raise your legs. Keep your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Lift your lower back off the floor. At the same time, pull in your pelvis toward your belly button. Hold this position for a few seconds. Come back to the starting position and relax. Repeat 15 times.

The mountain climber

Take a plank position. Your palms must be flat on the ground and arms straight down and underneath your shoulders. Keep your legs in a straight line and your back flat. Bring your right knee toward in a quick movement and place it back on the ground while simultaneously pulling your left leg toward your chest. Repeat 20 times.

Scissors

This gives a real workout to your hips and lower abs. Lie on your back with both legs lifted and perpendicular to the ground. Lift your head and shoulder blades off the ground. Bring your right leg down till it is about six inches from the floor. Pull your left leg towards your body. Switch sides. Repeat 15 times.

The bird dog crunch

This workout tones your lower abs and also your arms. Get down on all fours and keep your hands underneath your shoulders. Your knees must be below your hips. Extend your right arm forward and your left leg back and keep them parallel to the ground. Tighten your core. Now bring both your arm and leg in toward your body. Your elbow and knee must almost touch. Extend back out. Switch sides. Repeat 15 times.

The leg raise

This is great for your lower abs. Just lie down flat on your back with your hands underneath your glutes. Keep your palms down and legs extended straight out in front of you. Then slowly lift your legs till they are perpendicular to the ground. Hold for a few seconds. Repeat 15 times.