If you keep putting off your exercise plans, maybe it is time to do a rethink. You do not have to always hit the gym to undertake any exercise. There are many workouts that can be easily done at home too. But you have to choose safe exercises that you can do without supervision in the comforts of your home. This is where cardios come in. These exercises are very good and it boosts overall health. Cardio workouts are basically those exercises that increase your heart rate. There are very good for losing weight and boosting cardiovascular health. In fact, you can call any activity that boosts your heart rate cardio. Even the simple act of walking up the stairs will count as cardio as will walking down to the neighborhood market. Let us look at a few cardio workouts that you are easily do at home without any equipment.

Squat jumps

This workout strengthens your lower body and helps you lose weight. It targets the quads, hamstrings, glutes and calves. It also tones your ab and back muscles and improves posture.

Direction: Stand with feet hip distance apart and lower yourself to a squat position by bending your knees. Keep your spine straight and chest lifted. Keep your arms in front of the chest for balance. Now jump straight up and swing your arms overhead. Return to squat.

Burpees

This gives you a whole-body workout. It also makes your heart and lungs strong and boosts circulation.

Direction: Squat with your knees bent, back straight and your feet about shoulder-width apart. Now lower your hands to the floor in front of you. With your weight on your hands, kick your feet back so that you are on your hands and toes. This is the pushup position. Now, keeping your body straight from head to heels, do one pushup. Then quickly jump back to the starting position. Throw your arms overhead immediately and jump up. The minute you land on the floor after jumping, lower yourself for another squat.

Plank jacks

This gives your core a proper workout and it tones both the upper and lower body.

Direction: Start this workout in the plank position. Keep your shoulders over your wrists. Your body must be in one straight line and your feet together. Now jump your legs wide open and then back together. Keep your pelvis steady.