Sometimes, all we want to do is stay inside our blanket on the bed or on the couch when we know we should actually get up for a workout. Don't feel demotivated because its okay to feel like that. But, this lethargic feeling doesn't have to ruin your daily workout routine. It may sound confusing to some, but intense reps of cardio, heavy weightlifting, and streams of sweat dripping down your face are not the requirements of every type of exercise. Sometimes, you can also keep it low and still feel strong from inside.

Here is a list of 5 easy workout options for when the thought of leaving the sofa simply makes you cringe.

Walk instead of run

This may seem like a very common and obvious workout, but including it in the top 5 is important. We all think running is a better workout. But even a brisk walk can be helpful for the days when you are too tired to sweat it out and take shower afterwards. So, if your spirit isn’t up for the faster pace, try the slower one. Also Read - This meditation boosts your creativity: Here’s how to practise it

Try to avoid weight lifting and instead do some stretching

There are days when you don’t feel like hitting the gym and lifting those heavy weights. Trust me, you are not alone in this. Many of us believe that only a hard and intense gym workout can make us strong from inside. But this is not the ultimate truth! Do some stretching. Move your hands and your legs and you will feel the difference. Try these stretches: Hamstring stretch, quad stretch, biceps stretch, etc. You can include these in your daily 5 minutes workout.

Stairs climbing

When you are too tired to go for heavy workouts, include stairs climbing as a warm up before hitting the gym. Take the stairs over the elevator or the escalator. It will give you a strong calf while revving up your heart rate.

Try plank

For days when you don’t feel energetic enough for an intense abs workout. try the normal and oblique planks at home. The most important thing to keep in mind during plank workouts is the posture. Make sure you are following the proper posture to get the most out of this workout.

How to do this: Put both your forearms on the floor, and keep your body straight like you are in the push-up position. Hold this position for at least 40 seconds or as long as you can go. You can also try side planks.

Take a ride on your bicycle

Instead of running away from the treadmill because you don’t have the energy to run on it, give yourself a small break and instead grab your bicycle and take a ride. Go to places and you will not even realise that you are in a way doing a great workout for your legs and thighs. Set the bicycle tension at whatever level you are comfortable with.

The most important thing is to keep your exercise routine going. Don’t be hard on yourself for the less effort you make one day out of the 7 days in a week. You should know that you’re still reaping the health benefits from a less intense workout. And, celebrate the victory of putting in some effort when you felt like doing nothing at all. You can also include meditation in your workout routine for the days when you are feeling less energetic. Yoga or meditation is a great way to revive your soul.