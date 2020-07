Strength training can be performed by people of all ages and by even those with chronic conditions like heart disease, obesity or arthritis. @Shutterstock

Often, if you want to build your muscle mass and get a perfectly toned body, strength training is the first choice. But the benefits of this workout go beyond giving you a sculpted look. It also improves overall fitness and health and prevents the onset of many chronic ailments. One of the benefits of strength training is weight loss. And, as we all know, obesity is one of the leading causes of many diseases like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and also some cancers. But just by helping you lose weight, this workout regime can lead you to a healthier life. Also Read - Best exercises for a chiseled jawline

According to a study in Obesity, strength training is more effective at preventing increases in abdominal fat than cardiovascular exercise. Researchers from Harvard University say that when people incorporate strength training into their exercise routine, they not only burn calories, but increase lean muscle mass, which stimulates the metabolism. This helps them lose weight fast. Also Read - Help your body fight off pathogens by boosting immunity with regular exercise

Here, let us look at a few benefits of strength training that you may have never heard of. Also Read - Men’s Health Week: Effective triceps exercises that you can do at home

It improves cardiovascular health

Visceral fat or the fat that settles around the abdominal region is the most dangerous and also the most difficult to get rid of. It surrounds your vital organs including the heart. Strength training can help you get rid of this fat. This brings down your risk of heart disease and stroke. It also brings down your bad cholesterol levels and increases levels of good cholesterol. This further improves your heart health.

It helps the elderly live longer

According to researchers at Penn State College of Medicine, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Columbia University, older adults who met twice-weekly strength training guidelines had lower odds of dying. It is also associated with health benefits, including preventing of early death, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some cancers.

It lowers colon cancer risk

According to a study in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, people who performed strength training exercises every week brought down their risk of colon cancer by almost 22 per cent to 25 per cent. It also helps them reduce their risk of kidney and a few other cancers.

It improves bone health

This fitness workout not only builds muscle mass but also makes your bones strong and healthy. It is particularly beneficial for post-menopausal women and the elderly who suffer from progressive bone loss. It prevents osteopenia, which is a health condition where your body is unable to make new bones. It leads to osteoporosis. The earlier you start performing strength training, the better your chances are of avoiding bone loss.

It slows the progression of Parkinson’s disease

According to a a review published in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease, this kind of exercise has the potential to improve non-motor as well as motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD), including cognitive function. Furthermore, disease severity was also generally improved by exercise interventions.