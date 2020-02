Cardios are the best exercises and you are supposed to do it every day. But are you bored with your exercise routine? This is absolutely normal. The same old running, cycling, swimming and walking everyday can get monotonous. Maybe it is time to add some variety and spice to it. Yes, there are many other activities that give you the same benefits as your cardio workouts. Any activity that can get your heart rate up for a longer period of time count as cardio. All you need to do is just exert your respiratory system and make it work harder. You will end up breathing faster and your blood vessels will expand to get more oxygen to your muscles. You can try out these alternative ways of boosting your heart health. And, you will also have fun in the process.

Get a jump rope

Remember those childhood days when you would happily skip on a jumping rope. It was fun and exhilarating, right? So why don’t you go and get yourself a jumping rope. You can easily carry this with you where ever you go. All you need to do is find a spot and skip to your heart’s content. This is guaranteed to give you the cardio workout you need.

Dance your way to a healthy heart

Put on some music and invite your partner to the dance floor. It does not matter whether you can dance or not. Just sway to the music and let the tempo rise. Try out some new moves and just have fun. Can you think of a more fun way to get some cardio workout under your belt? You will not only lose weight but have super fun doing so.

Participate in organized sports

This one might make you slightly wary especially if you are not a sportsperson. But the truth may be that the sports event organized by your office or neighbourhood may not have a single sportsperson either. These are fun and healthy activities that you must absolutely participate in. Just running around a field will also get your heart beating faster. And, this is our ultimate aim, after all. The best part of participating in such events is that you get to meet new people and make friends too.

Take a hike

If you are an outdoor person, you will love this idea. Take some time off and go on a hiking expedition. This will boost your overall health. And you will come back all refreshed and energized.

Try hula-hooping

Kiddies parties nowadays have a lot of these. Get yourself a hula ring and start swinging those hips. This will increase your heart rate and give a workout to your core too. You will have lots of fun and also fulfill your cardio workout quota for the day.