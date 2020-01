Pilates is a low-impact workout. It can effective improve posture, mobility and flexibility. It makes your muscles strong and tones your core. The best thing is that, this workout can be performed with or without equipment and the movements are slow a gentle. It also involves some breathing exercises. This is a full body workout that boosts overall fitness. Here we bring you a few Pilates moves that are extremely effective.

Roll-Up

This is great for flat abs. This is best performed right at the beginning. Sit with your legs straight out in front of you. Put your arms over your legs and lower your head between your arms. Move backward, bend your knees and stop when you are halfway down. Lift your arms above your head and tighten your abs. Exhale slowly and lower your arms. Come back to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Twist and Reach

You will need a resistance band for this exercise. It is very effective at toning the waist. Sit and place your legs a little more than hip-distance apart. Hold the band between your hands and lift your arms over your head. Exhale slowly and turn to one side. You will feel a stretch on your waist. Inhale deeply and move your arms out and back. Do not move your hips. Exhale slowly and come back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Do this exercise 10 times.

Form a ‘T’

This works your upper back. Lie down on your back. Keep your feet together. Raise your head and chest a little and extend your arms. It must be perpendicular to your body and your palms must face down. Exhale slowly and bring the arms back while lifting your chin and chest a little. Your waist must not leave the mat. The strain is on the upper back muscles to bring your arms closer to your body. Come back to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Wall Chair

This builds endurance and strength. It will also make your muscles strong. You will need small hand weight for this workout. Stand with your back against a wall. Keep your feet hip-width apart. Extend your feet out a little, bend your knees and slide down to a sitting position. Your back must not leave the wall. Try to keep your thighs parallel to the floor. Raise your arms to shoulder height holding the weights. Stay in this position for 20 seconds. Repeat 5 times.