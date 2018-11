Tried lunges, planks and crunches to get your dream body? Now try these different types of kicks for a thorough workout for your body.

Scissor kicks for strong abs

Lie down on your back with your arms extended and palms facing down. Bend your knees, lift your legs so that they are six inches off the ground. Lift your left leg until your left heel is at a 45-degree angle with your right leg. Switch quickly moving your right leg up and lower your left leg. Repeat for the desired number of reps.

Sidekicks for a strong core

Keep your weight on your left leg and lean to the left side a bit, lift your right leg high. Repeat 10 to 20 times just by lifting and lowering the right leg up and down without putting any weight on your right foot. Then, lift the right leg up and keep it there and execute the kick to the side. Bring the right foot down to the ground, get into the starting position and repeat the kick. Shift the weight onto your right leg and repeat the same two exercises with your left leg.

Straight leg kicks for strong glutes

Keep your left leg forward and bend your knee slightly. Keep your right leg behind and straight and both arms in defensive position. Bring the back leg forward into a kick position. Repeat the movement with power and speed. Inhale, while the leg is back, and exhale as you are kicking. Ensure the core stays engaged and that you are balancing your body on the steady leg.

Double leg butt kick for strong quadriceps

Stand with slightly bent legs. Perform a squat by flexing your legs and hip muscles, and jump vertically. While going up, fold in your legs and try to touch your buttocks. Complete the motion by using your legs to absorb the landing impact.