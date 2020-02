This workout will also relieve tension in your lower back besides toning your butt. @Shutterstock

You don’t need to hit the gym for killer butts. Nor do you need the help of equipment and accessories. You can tone your butt in the comforts of your home with a few special exercises. These are easy to do and you will have super toned and firm butts in not time. Here, we list a few butt toning exercising that you can easily incorporate into your workout routine.

Single-Leg Front Raises

This will tone your butts and also improve balance and give you a solid thigh stretch.

Directions: Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bend your right leg and raise it about 3 inches off the floor. Extend both your arms in front of you at chest height. Your palms must face down and your arms must be straight. Now, raise your left arm above your head and hold for 3 seconds. Then, return the arm to chest height. Repeat on the other side. Do this exercise 10 times standing on either leg.

Toe Taps

This will firm your butt and strengthen your glutes.

Directions: Lie on the floor on your back. Keep your arms by your sides. Lift your feet and bend your knees to 90 degrees. Your thighs must be perpendicular to the floor. Slowly bring your left foot down so that your toes touch the floor. Repeat with the right foot. Keep alternating between both your feet.

Hip-Lift Progression

This workout will also relieve tension in your lower back besides toning your butt.

Directions: Lie on your back with your arms by your sides. Bend your knees and put your feet on the floor. Lift your hips up and hold for a second. Lower yourself gently. Squeeze your glutes and hamstrings when you lift your hips.

Single-Leg Squat with Towel

This is very effective and will give you a trim and toned butts in no time. You will need a tightly folded towel for this workout.

Directions: Stand with your feet together and place your right foot on top of a folded towel. Shift your weight to your left leg and slide the towel out slowly to your right. Go back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Then slowly return to the start position. Keep your elbows bent and your fists together near your chin. When you squat, your left knee should bend between 45 and 90 degrees.