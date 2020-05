Getting the perfect figure is not easy and you have to work hard for it. Now thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, you have more than enough time to concentrate on your body. Today, we will reveal a few exercises that will help you get rid of irritating love handles. This is basically the fatty layer on your waist that can often be a cause of social embarrassment. It is also called the spare tyre and muffin tops. If you are a fitness freak this can very well turn out to be your nightmare. Getting rid of love handles is not just about shedding abdominal fat. You have to choose specific exercises that target the sides of your waist. But please be warned. This fat is very difficult to get rid of. You need to follow a dedicated workout routine and spend some time working on the muscles at the sides of your waist. It is very rare that diet will help you achieve your objective. So let us see how you can effectively get rid of love handles. Also Read - Dino Morea’s leg workout will inspire you to focus on your lower body exercises

Russian Twists

Sit on the ground and bend your knees. Keep your soles flat on the ground. Now bend your torso back at a 45-degree angle. Now hold a dumbbell with both hands and lift your feet slightly off the ground. You may cross your feet at the ankles. Now the balance of your body will rest on your butt. Twist your torso to the left side and try to touch the ground at the side of your body with your dumbbell. Next, twist your body to the right side to repeat the same. Do this exercise 10 times on both sides.

Sideways crunch

Lie on the ground on your back with your knees bent at 90 degrees over the hips. Now Extend your arms out to the sides on the floor with palms down. Slowly twist and lower both your legs to the right in the same 90 degrees. Be careful not to move your arms and shoulder. Return to starting positing and repeat on the other side. Do this exercise 10 times on both sides.

Kettlebell Swing

Stand straight and keep your feet shoulder-width apart from each other. Keep the kettlebell on the floor in front of you and between your feet. Now bend your knees a little and grasp the kettlebell with both hands. Move it back a little between your legs to create momentum. Keeping you back straight, bring the kettlebell up to your shoulder level. Then move the kettlebell between your legs bending your hips and knees. Do this exercise 10 times.

Side plank hip lift

Get down on all fours. Lower yourself so that your elbows, legs and hips rest on the floor. Your body must be in a straight line. Now lift your entire body. Your hand and feet must rest on the floor. Bring your right hip down, but do not let it touch the floor. Bring it back up to the side plank position. Repeat the same on the left side. Do this exercise 10 times on both sides.