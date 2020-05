Child's pose is a more relaxed version of the kneeling lat stretch. It relaxes your body and reduces stress. @Shutterstock

Stretching is a great way to unwind after a long hard day. Thanks to our modern lifestyle, most of us are always rushing from one deadline to the other. The pressure and stress of professional as well as personal life causes your muscles to tense up and your mind is in a constant state of conflict. This can have an effect on your health and fitness levels. Moreover, if you are under a lot of stress, you may also not get proper sleep. No wonder, insomnia has today become a common problem among working professionals of all ages. But popping a sleeping pill is no solution for this. It can have an adverse effect on your health. But if you take a few precautions, you can change all this. Take some time out every night and do some stretches. This will relax you and calm your mind. Also Read - Squat your way to a perfectly toned body

Here, we bring you a few bedtime stretches that you can perform every night. Make this a habit and you will be amazed at the difference that it makes to your overall health and fitness. Also Read - Do some squats to get a great butt and perfect abs

Bear hug

This bedtime stretch works the muscles of your upper back and offers relief from shoulder pain. Also Read - 6 body sculpting workout that you can do anywhere

Directions

Stand straight and inhale deeply as you open your arms out wide.

Exhale and cross your arms.

Place your right arm over your left and your left over your right to give yourself a hug.

Inhale deeply and use your hands to draw your shoulders forward.

Hold this stretch for 30 seconds.

Inhale and open your arms back open wide.

Exhale and repeat with your left arm on top.

Repeat 5 times.

Kneeling lat stretch

This bedtime stretch will loosen the muscles in your back and shoulders.

Directions

Kneel in front of a chair or a couch.

Your knees must be directly under your hips.

Lengthen your spine as you bend at the hips to come forward.

Rest your forearms on the surface with your palms facing together.

Hold this stretch for 30 seconds.

Repeat 5 times.

Child’s pose

This is a more relaxed version of the kneeling lat stretch. It relaxes your body and reduces stress.

Directions

Get down on your knees and sit back on your heels.

Bend from your waist and rest your forehead on the floor.

Extend your arms in front of you to support your neck.

Inhale deeply and hold the pose.

Try to focus on any area on your back where you feel pain or discomfort.

Hold this pose for up to 5 minutes.

Sphinx Pose

This stretches your entire body and relaxes you by loosening your muscles.

Directions

Lie on your stomach with your legs straight out behind you.

Place your elbows under your shoulders and your forearms on the floor.

Lift your chest up from the floor.

Now press your hips and thighs into the floor and lengthen your spine.

Keep your shoulders relaxed.

Try to go as high as you can without any discomfort.

Hold for about 30–60 seconds.

Repeat 5 times.