Versatile Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor turns 39 today. A vegetarian by choice, Shahid is also one of the fitness icons of the youth. His sculpted body and fitness level points at not only a healthy diet but also a strict exercise regime. No wonder, he is one of the fittest actors of his generation today. His muscular muscles and washboard abs bear testimony to his efforts in this direction.

Shahid, who will be seen in Jersey and Farzy by the end of the year, also changes his exercise regime to complement his looks in the movies he appears in. He underwent training for sword fighting and martial arts for the movie Padmavat. On the other hand, his role in Udta Punjab demanded a chiseled look. For this, he took up functional training, weight-training and cardio exercises. A trained dancer, Shahid. But otherwise, he does a lot of running and swimming. He also tries to maintain a balance between weight training and cardiovascular workouts. And, he believes in alternating his exercises to get the best out of his training.

Here, let us look at how he works out his upper body.

Flat bench press

This works the upper body. It is basically a chest exercise that gives a proper workout to multiple body parts.

Directions: Set your feet firmly under the bench and squeeze your shoulder blades as you lower the weight down. Lower the weight till the barbell or dumbbells are an inch from your chest. Now lift the weight upwards and extend the weight until your shoulders are locked out.

Do 2 reps, 5 sets just like the Bollywood actor.

Incline dumbbell press

This workout also targets the upper body. It gives a workout to your shoulders, triceps and abdomen.

Directions: Sit on an incline bench. Get a pair of dumbbells and rest them vertically on your thighs. Now, lean backward slowly and lift the weights up. The pressure must be on your shoulders. Keep your palms facing forward. Your elbows must be bent at this point. Keep your back and head pressed flat against the bench. Tighten your abs and push the dumbbells up and toward each other till they are about an inch apart. Squeeze your pecs forcefully at the top for a full second, then slowly reverse the arc to lower the weights down. When your elbows are by your sides, stop.

Do 2-3 reps, 5 sets just like the Bollywood actor.