Squats will strengthen your lower body and core. It will also improve flexibility in lower back and hips. @Shutterstock

If you search for new fitness trends on google, you will see functional training among the top names in the list. This type of workout is increasingly becoming popular and a lot of fitness studios are adding it as part of their fitness classes. Also Read - 4 yoga poses that you can perform with pillows to stay fit during lockdown

Why do you exercise? It is to lose weight, gain weight, build muscles or stay in shape? While one of these goals may drive some people to hit the gym, there are many for whom exercise is a way to maintain or improve their quality of life. And that’s what exactly functional training is meant for. Also Read - Mandira Bedi shares her lockdown fitness mantra: Check it out!

Functional training focuses on training and developing your muscles to make it easier and safer to perform everyday activities, such as walking, pushing a door open, getting in and out of a chair, squatting to pick up something, carrying groceries or playing a sport. Also Read - Stay active to live longer: Best fitness games that can make exercise more fun

A functional workout typically consists of compound exercises like squats, lunges, deadlifts, and push-ups. As such exercises require more than one muscle group to work together, they typically mimic everyday movement patterns—like pull, push, squat, hinge, rotation. Thus, performing functional training help you do daily activities safely and efficiently.

Benefits of functional fitness training

Functional training works multiple joints and numerous muscles at the same time, which helps your body function better as a whole. It also improves strength, coordination, balance, and body awareness, which will help reduce your risk of injury and improve your quality of life. It may be especially beneficial for older adults to improve balance, agility and muscle strength.

Examples of functional fitness exercises

Here are some functional exercises you can incorporate into your workout routine so that you stay sturdy, strong, and safe. These exercises require no machines. You just need your body, but you also use free weights, like dumbbells, kettlebells, and medicine balls.

Suitcase squat: How to do it

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand

Rest your arms along the sides of your legs, palms facing in.

Lower into a squat, bending your knees and push your hips back.

Push through your heels to stand, squeezing your glutes at the top

This is 1 rep.

Push-up: How to do it

Begin with a high plank.

Bend your elbows and lower yourself to the floor.

Pushing through your palms, straighten your arms

This is 1 rep.

Lateral lunge: How to do it

Stand with your feet together and hands on your hips.

Using your right leg, take a big step (about 2 feet) towards to the right side. When your foot hits the floor, bend your right knee to lower into a lunge.

Pause for a second, and return to the starting position for 1 rep.

Switch sides and repeat.

Deadlift: How to do it

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Hinge forward at your hips, bend your knees slightly and push your butt way back, keeping your back flat.

Slowly lower the weight along your shins, bringing your torso almost parallel to the floor.

Push through your heels to stand up straight, while keeping your core tight.

Keep the weight close to your shins as you lift your body up.

Pause at the top for a second and squeeze your butt

This is 1 rep.

Caution: It’s always a good idea to consult a doctor before starting any new exercise program, especially if you haven’t exercised for some time or have health problems or you’re pregnant.