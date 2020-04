Stand or sit with a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Keep your back straight and your core tight. Slowly lift the weights out to the side until your arms are parallel to the floor. @Shutterstock

Is work from home giving you a back pain? No doubt, you are lounging around on your sofa or you may have converted your bed to your workstation. This is not good for your back and spine. And, with this prolonged lockdown period, matters are likely to only get worse. So what do you do? Try sitting at a table and working. Your back will thank you for it. Otherwise, you can try out these workouts for your back that will give you relief. These exercises will help you recover from back pain, strengthen weak muscles and increase flexibility in tight areas.

Lateral raise

Stand or sit with a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Keep your back straight and your core tight. Slowly lift the weights out to the side until your arms are parallel to the floor. Your elbow must be slightly bent. Lower your arms slowly. Repeat 10 times.

Hamstring stretches

Sit on the floor with both your legs out straight. Extend your arms and reac h forward by bending at the waist. Keep your knees straight. Hold this position for 30 seconds. Relax and return to starting position. Repeat 5 times.

Forward Lunges

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Keep your core tight. Take a big step forward with your right leg. Shift your weight forward so that your heel hits the floor first. Lower your body till the right thigh is parallel to the floor and right shin is vertical. Press into right heel to drive back up to starting position. Repeat on the other side. Do this on both sides 10 times.

Press-ups

Lie down on your stomach and put your hands flat on the floor under your shoulders. Press your shoulders up and let your hips and lower back relax. Your hips must remain in contact with the floor as you press up. Hold the end position for 1-2 seconds and return fully to the starting position. Repeat this fitness workout 10 times.

Pelvic tilt

Lie down on your back. Roll your pelvis backward and press your low back flat into the floor. You must feel your abdominal and buttock muscles tighten as you perform this movement. Hold the position for 1-2 seconds. Relax and return to starting position. Repeat 10 times.