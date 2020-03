Not just it helps a person to get or stay in shape, swimming is a great recreational activity for people of all ages. Swimming is a low-impact activity that you can continue for a lifetime. It is a great workout because it engages all the muscles in the body. It works your entire body and its benefits also extend to mental health. Here are some health benefits you will get from swimming –

Provides an all-over body workout

Swimming requires you to use your arms, legs, torso, and stomach. And so, it provides a whole-body workout engaging almost every major muscle group. It increases your heart rate without putting stress on the body. Swimming helps improve strength, tone muscles and manage weight.

Helps you stay flexible

While swimming, you won’t stretch as much as you do in yoga or Pilates. However, as you stretch, twist, and pull your way through the water, it helps lengthens the muscles in a way that can make your joints more flexible.

Improves cardiovascular health

Swimming increases your heart rate, boosts circulation and helps strengthen the heart muscle. Like other forms of cardio exercise, swimming is known to reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke. Studies also reveal that aerobic activities, such as swimming, reduce inflammation that leads to atherosclerosis build-up in the heart.

A great way to burn calories

Swimming can be as effective as jumping on the treadmill, when it comes to burning calories. Depending on the stroke and intensity, experts say, swimming can burn equal or greater calories than running.

Lowers stress and depression

Research say physical activity such as swimming stimulates the brain to release neurochemicals that make the body feel good. In addition, it creates a massaging sensation, promoting relaxation. This is the reason why swimming is considered a fun and effective way to relieve stress and depression.

It can make you smarter

Swimming is great for your mind too. One study found that kids who regularly participated in swimming were able to master language development, fine motor skills, confidence, and physical development sooner than the non-swimmers.