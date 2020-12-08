Burning 100 calories is easier and more fun than you think. I mean you can achieve that and also overall fitness with fun daily activities such as dancing walking and even sex. You don’t have to go to the gym to burn calories or even sweat to the point of needing a shower afterward! Most 100-calorie burning exercises make weight loss happen with fun and will take just minutes to complete. They will actually fit seamlessly into your daily routine. There are many factors that determine how many calories you burn per exercise session to lose weight. The duration of