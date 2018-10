Karv maga is one of the most effective and efficient self-defence mechanism practised globally. It is a kind of self-defence mechanism where one strives to complete a fight as quickly as possible by swiftly addressing the danger and counter-attacking at the most vulnerable parts of the body. The drills practised to learn this form of martial arts also ensures that the pupils learn the utmost way of safety to protect themselves from an attack. The main aim of karv maga is to learn to counter-attack as swiftly as possible, targeting the body’s most vulnerable points such as the eyes, neck and throat, face, solar plexus, groin, ribs, knee, foot, fingers, etc. Here are a few benefits of practising this form of martial arts:

It improves your physical fitness: This goes without saying, like any other martial arts technique karv maga helps you build your physical fitness in a way more effective than weight training or hitting the treadmill. The fight exercises practised in a 90-minute session helps to develop balance, coordination, stamina and increase flexibility and strength along with cardiovascular fitness.

It develops confidence: As you develop strength and stamina it transforms your body and helps you to deal with the various stressors and prepare for a defence if you sense a danger. A fit body also helps to develop a renewed confidence, a type of confidence that runs deep and sharpens one’s personality too.

It helps to developmental stability: The benefits of karv maga go beyond the physical gains. Since one has to focus and concentrate with a single-minded attentiveness it develops a deep mind-body-soul connection which helps one to excel in other arenas of life and not just in the fights. It induces mental agility and calm too. It not only helps in self-defence but also in making one more quick and effective in decision making and improving productivity as it helps to clear the fog.