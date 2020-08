Cycling is fun and a great form of exercise. But it comes with its own hazards. This is especially true for cities, where traffic conditions are not safe for cycling. Inattentive drivers, uneven roads and poor visibility often lead to unwanted exercises. Moreover, extreme weather conditions also make this form of exercise not the first choice of many fitness enthusiasts. But if you get a stationary bike, you can easily enjoy the benefits of this workout in the comforts of your home. Also Read - Sedentary lifestyle during childhood ups risk of depression in adolescents by 28 per cent

There are many fitness routines that will tempt you when you first start out on your fitness journey. You can choose from many options like strength training, cardios, yoga to name a few. But if you are looking for an effective workout that will help you burn calories and lose weight, then you must try riding a stationary exercise bike. This gives your whole body a proper workout and also improves the health of your heart and lungs. It is a low-impact exercise that helps you build muscles and improve bone strength. This aerobic exercise comes with many health benefits. Here, let us look at few health benefits of riding a stationary bike.

It is good for cardiovascular health

Just 30 minutes on a stationary bike will strengthen your heart and lungs and improve circulation of blood and oxygen throughout your body. This will keep your blood pressure levels under control, improve blood sugar levels and give you a strong immune system. Your cholesterol levels will go down and your heart health will improve.

You will lose weight faster

An hour of riding a stationary bike will help you burn almost 600 calories. This is the key to weight loss. Moreover, if you ride it fast, you will be able to burn off more fat in your body. The results will be even better if you combine this with a low-calorie diet.

It is easier on your joints

Many exercise regimes take a huge toll on your joints. But this is not the case with a stationary bike. This provides a low-impact workout that gives your bones and joints a workout without putting too much pressure on them. That is why this is perfect option for older people and patients of arthritis or injuries.

It strengthens your lower body muscles

This exercise will make your calves, hamstrings and quadriceps strong. It will also tome your core, back and glutes. You can also decide on the resistance and pace of pedaling, which can help you work within your comfort zone.

Things to keep in mind

When starting this exercise, you need to keep a few things in mind. These tips will help you avoid the risk of injuries.