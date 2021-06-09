Don’t have enough time? Are you too busy to exercise? Can’t fit a workout session in between long hours of work? What’s your reason to not get off the couch and get moving? Also Read - Abs Workout: 3 Pilates Plank Variations To Strengthen Your Core Muscles

One of the most important parts of starting an exercise regimen is deciding to do it. Getting motivated is the key to begin your journey to fitness. Once you have decided, then you can choose to start with a quick workout that doesn't consume all of your time. 10-minutes workouts are a big trade in the fitness world. The majority of these workouts are HIIT based and is modified according to the fitness level of an individual. Since you are here, we are guessing you are just stepping into the fitness realm. If that's the case, we have some exercises to help you stay fit and healthy.

Benefits Of 10-Minute Workouts

According to the American Heart Association, a person should get at least two and a half hours of moderate exercise of 75 minutes of intense exercise in a week. However, due to packed schedules and whatnot, people find it difficult to incorporate a workout into their daily life. Hence, the micro workouts – designed to help those people stay fit who hardly get enough exercise. Studies have shown that even short bursts of intense activity can yield many health benefits. It helps:

Boost endurance

Improves heart health

Help lose weight

Build stronger muscles

Improves body’s ability to absorb insulin

10-Minute Workout For Beginners

How to perform these exercises: Do each of these exercises with a break of 10-15 seconds in between. For greater impact, make sure you engage your muscles and keep the intensity high. Do not forget to maintain good form.

Jumping Jacks

Stand straight with your legs together, knees slightly bent, and hands resting in your thighs

Open your arms and legs to the side while keeping your knees bent

Now, jump and bring your arms above the head and legs wider than your shoulders

Jump again and return to the start

Keep going for at least 30 seconds to warm up the body

Benefits: Jumping jacks provide a full-body workout that strengthens bones and improves cardiovascular health. To reap these health advantages, it’s critical to perform jumping jacks with perfect technique.

High Knee

Start with your feet hip-distance apart

Lift your left knee to your chest

Now, switch to lift your right knee to your chest

Continue alternating the legs while moving at a running pace

Benefits: It works your core, strengthens all of your leg muscles, raises your heart rate, and enhances your momentum, coordination, and flexibility. High-knees are used in a range of workouts because of their numerous physical benefits.

Burpees

Begin in a squat position, knees bent, black straight and feet shoulder-width apart

Now, place your hands flat on the ground in front of you

Jump your legs straight out behind you and stay there. At this point, you will be in a push-up position

Do one push-up while keeping your body straight

Jump back to get into a squatting position again

Stand and reach your arms over your head

Jump quickly so you return to the same position

Repeat again

Benefits: It helps build muscle strength and endurance in both the lower and upper body. The muscles in your legs, hips, buttocks, belly, arms, chest, and shoulders are all strengthened by a basic burpee workout.

Squat Jack

Stand with your feet together and your arms by your sides

Jump your feet out wide into a sumo squat while keeping your body straight

Your knees should be bent 90 degrees, but not so much that they touch your toes

Keep your weight in your heels and butt down as you land gently on your feet

Cross your forearms in front of your chest at the same moment

Jump your feet back together and raise your arms while engaging your core. This completes one rep

Continue repeating this for at least 30 seconds

Benefits: This exercise challenges and increases the endurance of the muscle fibres in your legs and helps strengthen the core. It can be a good addition to your leg day that can help weary already-tired muscles and test your endurance.

Skier Abs

Get into a high plank position with your shoulders over your hands. Make sure your shoulders, hips and heels are in a straight line

Lengthen your back and press your shoulders and carefully jump both feet forward, bringing your knees to your chest and landing on the floor to the right of your right hand with your feet together. Align your left knee to the outside of your right elbow

Return to the plank position to reset. Then do the same thing on the left side

Now, exhale when you jump forward

Benefits: The ski abs use numerous muscles at once, allowing you to burn more calories, improve your aerobic fitness, and speed up your metabolism. This exercise improves posture, flexibility, and agility while strengthening your core muscles.

Lunges

Start by standing tall

Step forward with one foot until your leg reaches a 90-degree angle

The back knee should be parallel to the ground, and the front knee should not extend past your toes

Return to the starting position by lifting your lunging leg

Do 10-12 reps on one leg, then switch legs to complete the same number of reps

Benefits: Lunges promote muscle growth and tone your body, particularly your core, buttocks, and legs. The major benefit of shaping your body is that it will enhance your posture and range of motion.