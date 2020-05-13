Fitness workouts: Try out these hip stretches for better flexibility and a strong back

You need to do this lunging stretch daily to loosen your hip flexor.

Your hip muscles stabilize the spine and prevent back pain. You must regularly stretch them to prevent tightness and improve overall fitness.

Tightness in your hips can be a real pain and it is a very real thing. To get rid of it you need to stretch out your hip flexors. But first you have to understand exactly what it means to have tight hip flexors. Hip flexors are basically a group of muscles that you have around your hips. These muscles are essential for moving your legs and trunks and bending from the waist, etc. These muscles also stabilize the spine and prevent back pain.

If you have tight hips, you must be alert to some subtle signs and symptoms. You may experience an ache in your lower back, especially when you are standing, pain in your glutes, and a feeling of tightness in you neck and an accompanying pain. Your posture may also suffer and you hay have difficulty standing up straight. If you have any of these symptoms, then you may have tight hip flexors. One of the major causes of this condition is long hours of sitting. A weak core is another reason. If you are in an office job, you cannot avoid this. But you can perform some hip stretches that will help you avoid tight hips.

The Lunging Stretch

Direction

Kneel on your right knee and put your left foot on the floor with your left knee at a 90-degree angle

Push your hip forward and also lean your torso forward.

Your back must be straight.

Hold this position for a few seconds.

Repeat 10 times with each leg.

The pigeon stretch

This improves mobility in your hip flexor. But you need to perform it daily for best results.

Directions

Get down on your hands and knees and bring your right knee forward and place it behind your right wrist.

Now place your right ankle in front of your left hip.

Extend your left leg behind you.

Your left knee must be straight and your toes pointed.

Square your hips and gently lower yourself to the ground.

Hold this position for a few seconds.

Get back to starting positing and repeat on the other side.

Do this 10 times.

Three-Legged Dog Stretch

This is a variation of the Downward Facing Dog pose of yoga. It activates the hips and works the shoulders, hamstrings and back.

Directions

Get down on all fours.

Keep your feet hip-width apart, hands shoulder-width apart, fingers facing forward, and your hips pushed up into the air.

Your head must be between your arms and facing your lower body.

Now lift one leg off the floor and extend it high.

Keep your knee straight.

Point and flex your toes and feel the stretch.

Hold position for a few seconds and repeat on other side.

Do this 10 times on both sides.

The Pretzel Stretch

Lie on your left side with your head on your arm.

Bend your right knee and push your hip up toward your chest as far as you can and let it drop to the floor.

Bend your left knee and grab your left foot with your right hand.

Your leg and torso must remain in a straight line as you bring your top shoulder blade toward the floor.

Turn your head and look over your right shoulder.

Repeat on your other side.

Do this 5 times.