The world is currently stuck inside home amid a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases. But what is the most important thing that everyone should keep in mind while going back to ‘stay at home life? Physical activities. Yes staying physically active especially when you are at home is extremely important not just to keep your body fit but also to keep your mind happy and fresh. Giving a major fitness goal amid the tough time that everyone is going through currently Bollywood’s youngsters Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan posted a new workout video. Taking to Instagram