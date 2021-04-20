The world is currently stuck inside home amid a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases. But, what is the most important thing that everyone should keep in mind while going back to ‘stay at home life? Physical activities. Yes, staying physically active especially when you are at home is extremely important not just to keep your body fit, but also to keep your mind happy and fresh. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan reveals what she eats in a day to stay fit

Giving a major fitness goal amid the tough time that everyone is going through currently, Bollywood's youngsters Janhvi Kapoor And Sara Ali Khan posted a new workout video. Taking to Instagram account, Sara posted a brand new video on her workout routine with Janhvi Kapoor. Haven't watched the video yet? Have a look at it here:

Sara captioned the video with: "Go with the flow, steady and slow, kick high- squat low. That's how you'll get the golden glow. For better instructions ask Namrata Purohit (Sara's fitness trainer) to show."

The duo can be seen doing leg raises, lunges, pushups, squats, and more in the video with utmost ease. Curious to know what these exercises can do to your body? Let’s have a look at the right way to do these exercises and what are their benefits.

Leg Raises

Leg raises are one of the most simple yet effective exercises that can help you tone your belly, legs, and thighs all at a go. Some of the benefits of these exercises include:

1. Strengthening core muscles

2. Enhancing body balance

3. Burning calories.

4. Helps in toning abdomen and legs

Here’s How To Do It:

Grab your yoga mat and lie down on your back, with your hands by your sides. Now slowly lift your legs straight up in the air with the help of your core muscles. Slowly lower the legs halfway or all the way and again lift them back up. Make sure your posture is correct and you are only using your core muscles to lift your legs. Do not forget to breathe in and breathe out.

Lunges

Lunges are one of the most important exercises to increase muscle mass to build up strength and tone your body. This workout directly targets your core, butt, and legs. Some of the benefits of these exercises include:

1. Strengthening your abdominal

2. Building your calves

3. Toning your back muscles

Here’s How To Do It:

Stand straight now from a standing position, step your right foot 2 to 3 feet ahead of your left foot, and stagger so your feet are not directly in front of one another. Do not forget to breathe in and breathe out.

Pushups

Trying to build your strength? Do pushups. Here’s how to do push-ups correctly.

Here’s How To Do It:

Grab your yoga mat and get down on all fours, placing your hands slightly wider than your shoulders. Now, straighten your arms and legs. Slowly lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor. Pause, then push yourself back up. Repeat this 10 times.