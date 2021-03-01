A day after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘boxer like abs’ went viral on social media, a video of the Congress leader is again doing the rounds. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi's 'abs of a boxer' pic leave netizens asking him for fitness tips

In a video that was shared by All India Mahila Congress on their official Twitter handle, Ex-Congress chief – Rahul Gandhi can be seen taking part in a push-up challenge with students of St. Joseph’s Matriculation Hr. Sec. School in Mulagumoodubn. Also Read - Former Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik dead at 76

Rahul Gandhi too took to his Instagram profile and shared the video. He captioned the image: “Push up challenge by Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast. Challenge accepted!” Also Read - Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to Arun Jaitley

He made the challenge even more interesting when he said, “Now, we make it difficult and try with one hand….”

Haven’t watched it yet? Here you go…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

Benefits Of Push-Ups

Have you ever thought about how doing pushups every day can help you tone your body muscles? Let’s check some of the benefits of doing pushups.

According to health experts, traditional pushups are extremely good for building upper body strength. Pushups also work wonders for the muscle in your triceps, pectoral area, and shoulders.

Doing pushups every day can also help in strengthening the lower back and core by engaging (pulling in) the abdominal muscles.

Rahul Gandhi Was In Tamil Nadu

The Congress leader is in Tamil Nadu ahead of the state elections.

“History has shown that nobody can rule Tamil Nadu other than the Tamil people,” he said during a public address here as part of his three-day tour of poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

“This election will show the same thing that only a person who truly represents the Tamil people can be a chief minister of Tamil Nadu,” he said addressing the huge crowd in Nagercoil, in the southern Kanyakumari district.

On Sunday, a picture of Rahul Gandhi with his abs and biceps went viral on social media. In the Congress leader’s abs outline could be faintly seen through his shirt.

Abs of a boxer 👊🏽

Most daring young fit & people’s leader Way to go @RahulGandhi ji pic.twitter.com/E5QVSpTnBZ — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 26, 2021

Taking to Twitter, famous boxer Vijender Singh, who won bronze and silver medals for boxing at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, wrote: “Abs of a boxer. Most daring young fit & people’s leader. Way to go @RahulGandhi Ji.”