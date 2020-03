Summer is just around the corner. If you’re looking to tone your arms for the tank top season, add a 10-minute upper body routine to your regular fitness regimen. Below are some arm exercises that will help you achieve the toned look you want. Add these exercises to your workout routine to feel more confident in sleeveless tops and dresses.

Push-Ups

This is a great way to sculpt toned arms and a strong back. Lay down with your belly facing towards the floor. Keep your feet roughly 15-20 centimetres apart. Place your palms flat on the ground, keeping slightly wider than shoulder length. Now lift your body off the floor with your arms until they are fully extended. Bend your arms slowly, lower your chest towards the floor. Push back up into the original position. You have completed one push-up. Try to do three sets of 8-12 reps.

Bicep curls

This exercise can help tone and strengthen the front of the arms.

How to do it: Stand with feet about hip-width apart. Hold dumbbells on both hands with your arms hanging by your sides, and palms facing up. Curl the weights up to shoulder level while contracting your biceps. Don’t let your arms swing. Repeat this move 10 times. Complete 3 sets.

Tricep kickbacks

Do you have flabby arms which jiggles when you wave? Strengthening the backs of the arms may help you reduce the jiggle. Tricep kickback is the best exercise to accomplish this.

To perform this exercise, bend forward slightly at the waist, holding weights in both hands. Engage your core, keeping your head, neck, and spine in one line. Now move the lower half of your arm back and up towards the ceiling. Repeat this move 10 times and complete 3 sets.

Hug a tree

This exercise targets the biceps, as well the sides of the chest.

To perform this exercise, stand straight and hold the weights at shoulder height, parallel to the floor. Now, hug the arms towards the front of your body as if you’re hugging a tree. Keep the elbows level aligned with your shoulders. Complete 3 sets, with each set consisting of 10 reps.