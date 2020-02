These exercises mimic daily activities and the moves train your muscles in the upper and lower body at the same time. @Shutterstock

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast. She has indeed come a long way from her pizza and fries days in Columbia University. Today, she is an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts and weight watchers across the country. The actress attributes this amazing weight loss journey to a healthy lifestyle and a super effective workout regime. She did not stick to just one and instead went for a combination of exercises like strength training, boot camp workout and cardio.

Let us see which workouts benefitted Sara Ali Khan the most.

Pilates

This low impact workout improves flexibility and builds your core strength. It also corrects postural defects and boosts overall fitness. The best thing about this exercise regime is that it allows for sustained weight loss. You can modify it to gentle strength training programme or make it a challenging workout. It targets your core, which includes your abdomen and spine. It is particularly good for people with lower back pain. This workout also makes your legs, especially your upper thighs and buttocks, more strong.

Pilates has also been useful for people who suffer from arthritis as it helps to keep your joints flexible. Because Pilates strengthens the thigh muscles this may be particularly useful in preventing arthritis and knee injuries.

Dancing

This is a great way to lose weight and improve flexibility. It is also a lot of fun. Sara Ali Khan is a trained Odissi dancer. Regular practice helped her a lot. As for you, just crank up the music and dance to your favourite number. You will soon work up a sweat and lose weight too. It will also build endurance, make you more agile and improve your balance. Besides, dancing is a great stress-buster.

Functional training

This full-body workout combines strength training with aerobics. This is one workout that will help you burn a lot more calories in a lesser time period. These exercises mimic daily activities and the moves train your muscles in the upper and lower body at the same time. It boosts core stability too. These can be easily performed at home and you can also use resistance bands or dumbbells to make the moves more effective. Functional training exercise the multiple joints and muscles by involving the elbows, shoulders, spine, hips, knees and ankles. These moves are designed to improve quality of life.