Getting a flat belly is everybody’s dream but achieving this is not easy. There are no short cuts and you have to really sweat it out to get an absolutely flat belly. But all workouts may not help you in this. You have to know what to do and which workouts to choose to get a flat belly. It is actually all about burning overall body fat and building your muscle. You can easily do this with cardio exercises like running, walking, elliptical training and bicycling.

Jogging or walking

Get you running or walking shoes on just go for a quick sprint round the block or a brisk walk in the park. Morning is the best time for this. But if you are pressed for time, you can do it at your convenience. This will help you lose weight and it will melt fat all over your body. This includes belly fat too. If you have any knee problems, then walking is better for you.

Elliptical trainer

This is a low impact cardio exercise that is easy on the joints. These trainers provide an intense yet low impact cardio workout. You burn more calories in a short span of time.

The cycling exercise

This cardio workout helps you lose belly fat and also makes your abdominal muscles strong. Just lie down on your back and place your hands behind your head. Raise your legs and start a cycling movement. Repeat 15 times and bring your legs back to the ground slowly. Do this 7 times.

The chair leg raise

For this cardio exercise, you need a high padded chair with arm rests. Sit straight on the chair and grip the armrests. Let your legs hang free. Now, slowly raise your legs. Your knees must be straight. Try to bring your knees up to your chest. If you can’t don’t worry. You will get there with practice. Slowly lower your legs back to the starting position. Do this 20 times.

Exercise ball crunch

This cardio move involves a lot more muscles. Lie on the ball. Your lower back must touch the ball and your feet must be firmly planted on the ground. Put your hands across your chest or behind your head. Now tighten the abs and lift your torso up and forward. Go back to the starting position. You must ensure that the ball is stable during each crunch. The pressure for this will be on your legs. Repeat 10 times.