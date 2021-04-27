Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV actress Rubina Dilaik is known for being a fitness enthusiast. The actress often shares tips and ideas on how she keeps herself in shape through different forms of workouts. As India is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus which has forced everyone to stay inside the home, Rubina Dilaik is here to help and motivate her fans to stay fit even with home workouts. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shefali Jariwala Shares The Benefits of Couple Workout & Her Skincare Secrets

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a new workout video of herself doing functional exercises. She captioned the post, "Nothing is more important than our health! And today's harsh reality is teaching us the lesson…." In the video, Rubina can be seen wearing a white tank top with beige-colored pants, sneakers. She could be seen doing lunges, squats, pull-ups, and jogging.

Motivated enough? Before grabbing your workout attire, here are some of the benefits of the workouts that Rubina has tried in the video.

Lunges

Lunges are one of the best forms of workout that can help you strengthen your lower body, tone your core muscles and it is also a great workout for all those who want to tone up their thighs or legs. Lunges also help you get the perfect buttocks.

How To Do Lunges Properly?

Stand straight, shoulder relaxed, and chin up. Now, keep one leg forward, lower your hips till both your knees are bent at a perfect 90-degree angle. Remember, lunges are only effective when you do it correctly and maintain the proper body posture while doing it. Now slowly push down and make sure your other knees do not touch the floor. Switch your legs and try the same with another leg.

Squats

Be it your legs, buttocks, or core muscle building, squats are the best form of workout one can do. Squats are also good for strength training.

How To Do Squats Properly?

Stand straight. Now, place your feet slightly away than hip-width apart. Slowly shift your weight onto your heels and push your hips downwards. This will directly hit your glutes. Exhale and push back to the initial position.

Jogging

Jogging can help you strengthen your core muscles, and improve your cardiovascular fitness. Daily jogging can also enhance your bone strength. One should jog daily for at least 30 minutes.