Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV actress Rubina Dilaik is known for being a fitness enthusiast. The actress often shares tips and ideas on how she keeps herself in shape through different forms of workouts. As India is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus which has forced everyone to stay inside the home Rubina Dilaik is here to help and motivate her fans to stay fit even with home workouts. Taking to Instagram the actress posted a new workout video of herself doing functional exercises. She captioned the post “Nothing is more important than our health! And today’s harsh