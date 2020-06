This is a very effective exercise that targets the triceps and shoulders. @Shutterstock

Men’s health is not just about prostate cancer and a few other common diseases unique to men. They suffer from health issues just like anybody else. Heart disease, stroke, mental illnesses and cancer are common among men. As we celebrate Men’s Health Week, it is necessary to look at all aspects of a man’s health. Men’s Health Week was first observed in 1994 to heighten awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. Physical fitness is important for overall health. This is especially true for a man. In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is not be possible to go to the gym for your regular workout sessions. You need to manage on your own. But many don’t k now how to go about it. Therefore, we bring you a few effective triceps exercises for you can do at home. Also Read - Effective resistance band workouts that you can do easily at home

Regular exercise keeps many diseases at bay and these are very easy and effective workouts that you can easily perform at home. This will make your body strong and also give a boost to your immunity besides toning your body. On this Men’s Health Week, take a pledge to take care of your body for overall health. Also Read - Effective home workouts to bring down your risk of heart disease

Dead Stop Push-Ups

This workout targets the triceps, deltoids and pectoral muscles. Also Read - 4 powerful yoga asanas to build six-pack abs quickly and safely

How to do it

Get down on all fours in a push-up position. Keep your legs together, body straight and hands shoulder-width apart.

Lower yourself all the way to the floor and rest your body for a moment.

Now lift your palms off the floor, pause for a beat and then place them back on the floor. Lift your body all the way up in a push-up position.

Hold for couple of seconds and then yourself again.

You can also try lifting your toes slightly off the ground and then pushing them back on the floor while lifting your palm.

Bench Dips

This workout targets the triceps and shoulders

How to do it

To perform this exercise, you need a bench or a sofa or chair.

Place the chair behind your back. Grip the edge of the chair with hands fully extended and shoulder width apart.

Make sure your legs are straight and extended forward so that it is perpendicular to your chest.

Slowly lower your body by bending through your elbows until your upper arms and forearms are perpendicular to each other.

Triceps Dumbbell Kickbacks

This workout will target your triceps.

How to do this

Hold a light dumbbell in each hand with your back bent forward from the waist. Keep your knees slightly bent and your palms facing your chest.

Your torso must be parallel to the floor and your head raised.

Keep your upper arms as close to the torso as you can and parallel to the floor. Your forearms must be perpendicular to your upper arm.

Now, keeping your upper arms fixed, lift the dumbbell with your triceps until your arm is fully extended. Hold this position for a few seconds and then return to starting position.