Squats will strengthen your lower body and core. It will also improve flexibility in lower back and hips. @Shutterstock

There is nothing like an invigorating exercise session to rejuvenate you. Physical activity is a must if you want to enjoy good health and stay fit till old age. Now thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, you are confined to your homes. This means your regular gym sessions must have stopped and you must be wondering when you can get back to your old exercise routine. But just because you cannot go to the gym or for a walk does not mean that you get to sit back and not exercise. There are many effective fitness workouts that you can do in the comforts of your home. Here, we reveal a few exercises that will improve your overall health and keep many diseases away. It will also make your immune system strong. These exercises can be performed by anybody irrespective of age and sex. Also Read - Dumbbell workouts: Effective exercises that you can do from the comfort of your home

Lunges

It improves functional movement and makes your legs and glutes strong. Also Read - Get rid of your love handles with these super effective exercises

Directions

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and keep your arms by your side. Also Read - Dino Morea’s leg workout will inspire you to focus on your lower body exercises

Take your right leg forward and bend your right knee so that your thigh is parallel to the ground. Your right knee must not extend past your right foot.

Put pressure on your right foot and return to the starting position.

Repeat the movements with your left leg. Repeat 10 times on either side.

Pushups

This gives your whole body a proper workout.

Directions

Get down on all four and tighten your core. Your palms and feet must support your body weight.

Your shoulders must be pulled down and back and keep your neck neutral.

Bend your elbows and lower your body down to the floor.

When your chest touches the floor, put pressure on your elbows and return to the starting position.

Keep your elbows as close to your body as possible the entire time.

Repeat 10 times.

Squats

This will strengthen your lower body and core. It will also improve flexibility in lower back and hips.

Directions

Stand straight with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and keep your arms by your sides.

Tighten your core and keep your chest and chin up.

Push your hips back and bend your knees in the same way as sitting on a chair.

When your thighs are parallel to the ground, extend your arms in front of you.

Pause for a beat and then return to the starting position.

Repeat 10 times.

Single-leg deadlifts

You will need dumbbells for this. It will improve your balance and make your legs strong.

Directions

Standing straight with a dumbbell in your right hand and your knees slightly bent.

Take your left leg straight back behind you and lower the dumbbell down toward the ground.

Slowly return to the starting position squeezing your right glute.

Your pelvis must stay square to the ground during the movement.

Repeat 10 times.

Burpees

This improves cardiovascular endurance and muscle strength.

Directions

Standing straight with your feet shoulder-width apart and keep your arms down by your sides.

Extend your hands out in front of you and squat.

Bend forward till your hands reach the ground and push your legs straight back into a pushup position.

Do a quick pushup and return to the pushup position.

Go back to starting position.

Repeat 10 times.