Are you a fitness freak and love to follow the workout regimen and diet of celebrities? You are at the right place then. In this article we will take sneak peat into Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth’s fitness regimen and how he prepares his body for the role of THOR. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his crazy workout for his upcoming superhero sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. He wrote: “Cheers to the world's laziest trainer @zocobodypro 😂 for a fun session”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)