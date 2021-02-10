Are you a fitness freak and love to follow the workout regimen and diet of celebrities? You are at the right place then. In this article, we will take sneak peat into Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth’s fitness regimen and how he prepares his body for the role of THOR. Also Read - Leg weakness: Causes and home remedies to strengthen weak legs

The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his crazy workout for his upcoming superhero sequel Thor: Love and Thunder.

He wrote: "Cheers to the world's laziest trainer @zocobodypro 😂 for a fun session".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Sled Training Workout: What Is It?

In the Instagram post, the actor can be seen performing the roped sled pull. What is it? According to the witness experts, this is a highly effective exercise for burning off belly fat. It helps in increasing the body’s metabolism while simultaneously boosting the strength and developing muscle.

Sled training is also known as the classic strength workout. This workout mainly targets the calves, core, glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

Not Just Workout, Maintain A Good Diet As Well

Also, it is not just the way you do the exercises, a lot depends on your diet as well. Bollywood star – Chris Hemsworth actually went for an all-vegan diet when filming “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Infinity Wars”.

According to the actor’s spokesperson, Hemsworth also loaded up his diet with healthy and lean protein such as chicken breast and fish (rich in omega-3), green leafy vegetables (broccoli, snow peas, brussels sprouts, etc) brown rice, sweet potatoes, etc.

Speaking to media, Hemsworth had once said, “I feel so fortunate to have worked with incredible experts in the field of health, nutrition, mindfulness, and training, so I thought, “Why not share that?” Tell my team what you want to achieve and they’ll help you get there”.

Motivated enough? Now go – hit the gym and workout like THOR.