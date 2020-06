Biceps curl is a simple weight training exercise that will help you add size to your bicep and build endurance. @Shutterstock

You need to exercise daily to maintain your fitness. But now thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, it is quite possible that you are missing your gym sessions. Despite the easing of lockdown restrictions, it may be a while before gyms open. So what do you do? The best option for you is to work out at home. There are many exercises that you can easily do in the comforts of your home. You can even sculpt and build your body the way you want to at home. You don’t even have to step out of your house for this. Here, we bring you a few weight training exercises that will give you a chiseled look. All you need in a pair of dumbbells and you are ready to start. Also Read - Effective home workouts that will help you strengthen your core

Biceps curl

This will help you add size to your bicep and build endurance. Also Read - Easy home workouts for quick weight loss

How to do it Also Read - Strike these easy yoga poses at home to keep depression away

Hold the dumbbells firmly by your side. Keep your palms facing forwards.

With your elbows tucked in to your sides, lift the weights up and over your head.

Squeeze your biceps at the top. Lower them back to your sides.

One Arm Row

This works the lats, which are the big muscles on either side of your back. It will also tone your biceps.

How to do it

Stand straight and place your left foot on a step or platform in front of you. Your left hand or forearm must be on your left upper thigh.

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand and bend forward keeping the back flat.

Keep your abs tight and hang the dumbbell down towards the floor.

Bend your elbow and pull the dumbbell up in a rowing motion until it is level with your torso or just above it.

At the top of the movement, squeeze your back.

Lower the dumbbell and repeat.

Repeat 10 times on both sides.

Deadlift

This works the glutes, hamstrings and your lower back.

How to do it

Stand with feet hip-width apart and hold dumbbells firmly in front of thighs.

Bend from the hips and lower the dumbbells towards the floor.

Keep your back flat and shoulders back.

Return to starting position and repeat for 10 times.

Lateral raise

This works the shoulder muscles and strengthens the upper body.

How to do it

Stand straight and hold the dumbbells by your sides.

Lean forward slightly and raise the weights to the sides, leading with your elbows, till your hands are parallel to the floor.

Hold position for some time and then lower your arms to starting position.

Repeat 10 times.

Kickbacks

This is a great weight training workout for your core and also triceps.

How to do it

Stand straight and then bend from the waist.

Keep your back flat and abs engaged.

Hold dumbbells in your hands and lift your arms towards your torso.

Hold this position for a few seconds and then straighten the arms and squeeze the triceps muscles.

Lower your arms and repeat 10 times.