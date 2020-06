Once you know how to use a resistance band properly, you will not only be able to tone your body but also lose a lot of weight. @Shutterstock

If you are looking for a whole body workout, then you must get yourself some resistance bands. These exercise accessories are cheap, easy to use and very effective. But you have to know how to use it properly to get the maximum benefit out of it. If you know the tricks, you will not only be able to tone your body but also lose a lot of weight. These are not very popular in gyms but you can use them at home. Now, since you are looking for ways to keep fit without going to the gym, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, these are a great option. The best thing about resistance bands is that you can easily carry these with you wherever you go and do these workouts anywhere.

Resistance bands are unique because they put a continuous tension on the muscle that you are targeting. It increases strength and endurance too. Here, let us look at a few resistance band workouts that you can easily do at home. Do them daily for maximum benefits and you will be surprised at the results.

Bent-Over Row

Stand straight and place both your feet on a resistance band hip-width apart.

Hold one end of the resistant band in each hand by your sides, palms facing in toward each other.

Bend your knees slightly and bend forward from the hips. Keep your back flat, arms straight and hands under your shoulders.

Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your chest. Keep elbows close to your body.

Straighten your arms and lower your hands back to the starting position.

Do this 10 times.

Supine Leg Extension

Lie down on the floor on your back and loop a resistance band around your left foot.

Hold the ends of the resistance band in each of your hands.

Prop yourself up on your elbows putting pressure on your core.

Bring your left knee up and toward your chest so that your shin is parallel to the floor.

Hold for a couple of seconds and then push your foot away from you to straighten your leg.

Return to your starting position. Be sure to keep your core engaged throughout.

Do this 10 times on both sides.

The Chest Press

Secure the resistance band with handles onto something behind you.

Hold onto each handle and keep your arms straight out to the side, elbows bent at 90 degrees, palms facing forward.

Now put one foot in front of the other. Your stance must be staggered and you must feel the tension in the band.

Slowly press the handles forward and straighten your arms, until your hands meet in front of your body.

Then, slowly bend your elbows and bring the handles back toward your chest to return to the starting position.

Be careful to not let the band spring back quickly. If this happens you might injure yourself.

Do this 10 times.