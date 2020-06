The forward lunge is an easy exercise that you can do easily at home for a healthy heart. @Shutterstock

One of the best ways to maintain a healthy heart is by being physically active. But all exercises are not good for you if you have any heart problem. However, there are quite a few that you can perform to keep your heart fit. Regular physical activity will keep your heart muscles strong. It will also help you maintain your weight and keep conditions like high cholesterol, high blood sugar and high blood pressure at bay. These conditions are usually the cause of heart diseases. Aerobic exercise and resistance training are very good for heart health. Cardios like brisk walking, running, swimming, cycling, jumping rope are also great for your heart. Now, thanks to lockdown, gyms are closed and you are confined indoors. Swimming is also not advisable. So, here are a few exercises that you can do at home to keep your heart healthy and fit. Also Read - 4 powerful yoga asanas to build six-pack abs quickly and safely

Forward Lunge

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your hands on your hips or place them on your chest. Also Read - 5-move resistance band workout to tone your butt at home

Place your right foot forward and bend both knees to create two 90-degree angles with your legs. Also Read - 4 strength training exercises you can do at home without dumbbells or barbells

Keep your chest out and lean your torso slightly forward so that your back is flat and not arched or rounded.

Your right quad must be parallel to the floor and your right knee must be above your right foot.

Tighten your butt and core.

Putting pressure on your right foot, return to the starting position.

Perform 5 reps on both sides.

Plank With T-Spine Rotation

Get on all fours on the floor. Place your palms flat on the ground.

Your hands must be shoulder-width apart and shoulders stacked directly above your wrists.

Extend your legs extended behind you and tighten your core and glutes.

Feet must be hip-width apart.

Now rotate your entire body to the right into a side plank, so that your right shoulder is stacked above your right wrist and your left hand is extended toward the ceiling.

Hold this position for a couple of seconds and then return to starting position.

Perform 5 reps on both sides.

Downward Dog Mountain Climber

Get down on all fours. Keep your palms on the floor and your hands must be shoulder-width apart.

List your butt into the air so that it points at the ceiling.

Keep your legs straight and arms extended. Back must be flat and your head must be between your arms.

Now lift your right leg into the air, bend your right knee and bring in toward your right elbow, moving your torso into a plank position as you do.

Hold this position for a second and then extend your right leg back.

Next, bring your right knee under and across your torso toward your left elbow.

Hold this position for a second and then extend your right leg back.

Perform 5 reps on both sides.

Bicycle Crunch

Lie down on the floor on your back and place your hands behind your head. Your elbows must be bent and pointing out to the sides.

Putting pressure on your abs, lift your shoulders off the floor.

Twist and bring your right elbow to your left knee, while straightening your right leg at the same time.

Twist again to bring your left elbow to your right knee, straightening your left leg at the same time.

Keep doing this 20 times.