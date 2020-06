Plank workouts will tone your core and also your spine. It improves posture and builds endurance. @Shutterstock

You need to pay heed to your fitness if you want to enjoy overall well-being. This is very important especially now in view of the restrictions on movement because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The restrictions have ensured that your daily sessions at the gym is no longer the highlight of your day. Since you are confined to your house, you have no other option but to try and stay fit without your trainer to guide you. There are many ways in which you can work out at home just as effectively as in your gym. Also Read - Easy home workouts for quick weight loss

You don’t need to go to a gym for a super defined core. There are many effective home exercises that you can easily perform in the comfort of your home. But first you have to realise that your core is not just the front of your stomach. It also includes the back and sides of your body. So, to get a defined core, you have to work those muscles from every angle. Also Read - Strike these easy yoga poses at home to keep depression away

Here we reveal some core workouts for men that will give you the perfect abs. Try and exercise your core at least three times a week for this. Also Read - Strengthen your back with these effective exercises

Hanging Knee Raise

This works your entire abdomen and makes it tight and flat. It also exercises the hip flexors, shoulders and biceps.

Directions

Hold onto a bar with your palms facing away from you. Keep your arms shoulder-width apart and feet together.

Bending your knees and hips, lift your thighs toward your chest.

Now, slowly lower your legs. Keep your core tight throughout.

If you want a tougher challenge, you may lift your legs straight up so that your calves and thighs are parallel to the floor. Then pull your legs up till you almost touch your shins to the bar above you.

Bicycle crunches

This works your core, spine and side muscles.

Directions

Lie on your back and keep your hands lightly behind your head.

Tighten your core and bring one knee toward your chest.

At the same time, twist your obliques so that your opposite elbow meets your knee.

Alternate sides for 20 reps each.

Planks

This exercise works your core and spine. It improves posture and builds endurance.

Directions

Get down on all four. Your weight must be on your toes and forearms. Keep your elbows at a 90-degree angle below your shoulders.

Hold your palms together in front of you. Your neck, back and hips must form a straight line.

Now roll onto your right side. Your entire weight must be on your right elbow and your left foot must be on top of your right foot.

Lift your hips off the floor and keep your left hand at your waist.

Try and hold this side position for 30 seconds.

Then roll onto your left side keeping your body weight off the floor. Only your left foot and left elbow should be touching the floor now.