Thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, many people have put on a lot of unwanted weight. The last few months may not have been easy for you. You may have indulged in a lot of unhealthy habits to beat the boredom of isolation and quarantine. This is especially true for people who have always led a hectic life juggling their personal and professional life. Regular exercise has also taken a back seat for many regular gym goers. Moreover, with nothing else to do, many of you may have taken to whipping up new delicacies on a regular basis. All this put together may have contributed to an unexpected and unwanted weight gain. This can be embarrassing as you get ready to face the world once again. Also Read - Strike these easy yoga poses at home to keep depression away

Now, with the easing of lockdown restrictions and the prospect of a return to normal life as we know it in the near future, it is important to lose all this excess weight. And, you need to do it fast. But as yet gyms are not open, and this may be a cause of worry for you. Diet alone will not help you lose your excess kilos. So, the next best option for you is to do some home workouts. This will offer you an easy way out. Also Read - Weight loss tips: Floor exercises for older adults to stay fit during lockdown

Here, we have compiled a few effective weight loss exercises that you can easily perform in your home. These are easy to do, and you do not require any equipment for it. Also Read - Strengthen your back with these effective exercises

Cross jack

Stand straight with feet hip-width apart. Keep your arms by your side.

Now jump feet wide while raising your arms over your head. Cross one wrist in front of the other.

Next jump feet together and cross one foot in front of the other as you cross arms in front of hips.

Repeat this. Switch arm and foot positions each time you jump.

Do this 20 times.

Spider crawl

Get down on all fours or get into the push-up position. Keep your arms extended with wrists under shoulders. Your body must form a straight line from head to heels.

Bring your right foot forward so that your right knee goes toward your right elbow as you reach forward with your left hand.

Switch sides and bring your left knee towards your left elbow as you reach forward with your right hand.

Now, remain in this crouched position and crawl forward for 30 seconds.

Reverse the movements to return to starting position.

Do this 10 times.

Lunge to push up

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Keep your hands on your and bring your right leg forward.

Lower into a lunge with both the knees bent at 90 degrees.

Lean forward over right thigh and place hands on floor on either side of your right foot.

Bring your right foot back and bend your elbows, while lowering your chest towards the floor.

Press up, bring right foot forward again, rise up into a lunge and step back to return to starting position.

Switch legs and repeat.

Do this 10 times on either side.