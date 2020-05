Lateral raise is a great exercise for your shoulders. @Shutterstock

There have been a lot of excuses for not working out during quarantine as people are not able to hit their gyms or go for jogging, etc. But you don’t need to step out to have a perfect fitness routine especially if you are a woman. It is super easy to stay fit with a few body weight exercises at your home which don’t require much space and time. Dumbbell workouts are just as simple and necessary as a good night’s sleep or a hot cup of coffee that will help your body to build strength. We have enlisted 5 types of dumbbell workouts for women which will spice up your fitness game amidst lockdown. Opt for the heaviest weights that you can manage and which still allows you to maintain a good form. Also Read - Get rid of your love handles with these super effective exercises

Floor press

This Dumbbell workout helps in toning the pecs, triceps, shoulders. Also Read - Dino Morea’s leg workout will inspire you to focus on your lower body exercises

How to do it Also Read - Watch this strength and conditioning video: Make your bones strong and joints flexible

Lie flat on the floor, bend your knees upwards and keep your feet straight.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand

Make sure you are holding your weights by your shoulders.

Now slowly extend your arms towards the ceiling and hold, then extend the weights back down towards your shoulders.

Repeat it for 13-15 times.

Romanian deadlift

This exercise targets your quads, calves, hamstrings, core, lats and triceps.

How to do it

Stand with a little gap in between your feet.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand.

Now by keeping your legs straight, bend at the hips to lower your weighted hands towards the floor.

Go to just below knee height and then stand straight again.

Clench your glute and core muscles as you do so.

Repeat it for 13-15 times.

Bent over row

Bent over row focuses on your back, glutes and biceps.

How to do it

Stand with a little gap between your feet.

Bend your chest at 90 degrees towards your feet.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and soften your knees and extend your arms.

Clenching your bicep and tricep muscles, row your arms inwards and tense when the dumbbells are near your ribs.

Repeat it for 13-15 times.

Shoulder press

This workout strengthens your shoulders, triceps, traps and upper chest.

How to do it

Stand with a hip-width gap between your feet.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand in a U shape above your shoulders.

Extend your arms upwards as far as you can.

Now slowly and steadily bring your hands down again.

Repeat it for 13-15 times.

Lateral raise

This works for your shoulders and traps.

How to do it