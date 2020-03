Being physically active and eating mindfully are the essential habits that keep your body strong. But as you age the facial muscles tend to lose firmness which result in bulges in various body parts of the body and a double chin. It is also associated with weight gain. But you don’t have to be overweight to have it. Your genes may also give you a double chin. However, do not worry you don’t need to get fluids injected or surgeries done to get a sharp jaw line. Simple exercises may also do the trick for you. Practise these easy exercises to get rid of your facial fat. Bonus: These workouts don’t take long and you can pratise them anywhere.

The scoop

Open your mouth and roll your bottom lip over your lower teeth. Imagine that you need to scoop water with your lower jaw.

Now move your head down in a scooping motion and close your mouth while lifting your head.

While performing this exercise ensure that the corners of your lips are relaxed.

Repeat this 5-7 times.

Oval face

Pull your cheeks up.

Turn your head to the left.

Pull your lower jaw forward, straining the muscles of your neck.

You should feel the muscles on the left of your neck stretching.

Turn your head to the right and do the same movement.

Repeat 5 times on each side.

Kiss the tree

Lift your face up and look upwards.

Slightly bring your lower jaw forward and pout your lips as if you are going to kiss someone (you should feel a strong stretch in your neck).

Hold the position for about 10 seconds.

Repeat this 5 times.

Touch your nose

Stick your tongue out.

Try to touch your nose with the tip of your tongue.

Keep your lips relaxed.

Repeat this 5 times.

Fist resistance