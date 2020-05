While most people have become quite lazy during the lockdown, our Bollywood celebs have become hyper active with their regular workout videos online. Social media is flooded with fitness posts of our stars, which proves they are leaving no stone unturned in inspiring their fans to stay fit even during quarantine period. Another name which has been added to the bandwagon is of Dino Morea who recently shared a video of his leg workouts on Instagram. The webseries ‘Mentalhood’ actor captioned his post saying, “Let’s get healthy in these crazy times. Lower body simple workout for anyone. I love working out in the sun, outdoors. No weights no equipment. Freehand & simple. Try it. #dinomoreafitness” Also Read - Watch this strength and conditioning video: Make your bones strong and joints flexible

Also Read - Pilates can improve blood pressure in young, obese women

Most people hate leg workouts as they cause soreness and pain. But Dino enjoying his lower body workout under the sun is giving major fitness goals to many people. The video starts with the actor saying, “Everybody hates leg (workouts). I love it. You don’t require much space. It is simple squatting.”

In the video, Dino was seen performing squats and lunges which took almost a total of 40 minutes to finish. Take a look at the steps he performed and also know the benefits of these workouts.

Free squats

Free squats strengthen your knee and hip joints making you more flexible. They also help with mobility and balance.

How to

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and keep them parallel.

Get into a squat position by bending the knees while keeping your chest up and shoulders back.

Lower down as if sitting on an invisible chair until your knees are bent to a 90-degree angle.

Now straighten your legs to return to the standing position and repeat the process.

Jump squat

Dino Morea suggested jump squats too. He said, “You can try jump squat as a variation. It’s fantastic for the legs, your quads and your core.” Jump squats are categorized under polymetric exercise that affects the muscle fibre in your legs and increase the heart rate. This helps you in burning more calories and fat.

How to

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and keep them parallel.

Begin by doing a regular squat pose and while engaging your core jump explosively.

When you land back on the ground try to lower your body back into the squat position.

Repeat the process

Lunges

Once Dino was done with squats and their variations, he moved to lunges. The actor suggested that you should perform at least 4 sets of lunges to feel the maximum burn. Since lunges are lower body unilateral (single-leg movement) exercise, it will activate your stabilizing muscles to develop balance, coordination, and stability.

How to

Keep your upper body straight and your shoulders back and relaxed.

Step forward with one leg.

Now lower your hips until both your knees are bent at 90-degrees.

Make sure that your front knee is directly above your ankle and the other knee doesn’t touch the ground.

Keep your body weight on your heels as you get back to the starting position.

Jumping lunges

This variation of lunges targets the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, hip flexors, and calves. It will also let you engage muscles that stabilize the core and hips, and improve ankle stability.

How to